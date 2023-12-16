New Perspectives on the Demise of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Many Gulf nations initiate mourning period following the passing of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf, while others extend their condolences. The death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has resonated deeply in the Middle East and beyond.

Sheikh Nawaf, who passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday, maintained a discreet presence, focusing his three-year reign on resolving internal political conflicts within the small, oil-rich nation. His final resting place will be on Sunday, with public offices in Kuwait remaining closed for three days. A state mourning period of 40 days has been declared.

In the wake of Sheikh Nawaf’s demise, his half-brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, aged 83, swiftly ascended to the throne as the new emir.

Reactions to the Kuwaiti leader’s passing have poured in from various regions:

Bahrain: The Kingdom of Bahrain released a statement expressing sincere condolences to the honorable Al Sabah royal family and the dear people of Kuwait. Flags in Bahrain will be lowered for three days as a mark of respect.

Jordan: King Abdullah bin Al Hussein of Jordan conveyed a heartfelt message of condolences, describing Sheikh Nawaf as an Arab leader who dedicated his life to the service of his country, his people, and the Arab world. The king emphasized the emir’s chivalry, wisdom, and commitment to strengthening Arab relations.

Oman: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Oman extended condolences, recognizing that the late emir is now in the hands of God.

Qatar: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar expressed deep sadness at the passing of the Kuwaiti leader. In honor of Sheikh Nawaf, a three-day mourning period was declared, accompanied by the lowering of flags throughout the country.

Saudi Arabia: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia sent their condolences to the people of Kuwait and announced a three-day mourning period. The statement from the Saudi Royal Court expressed solidarity and shared sorrow with the Kuwaiti nation.

United Arab Emirates: Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed acknowledged Sheikh Nawaf’s sagacity and his significant role in enhancing Kuwait-UAE relations.

Yemen: Yemen’s Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak, extended condolences on behalf of the Saudi-backed government, wishing the Kuwaiti people patience and solace.

United Kingdom: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed deep sadness over the emir’s passing, describing him as a close friend of the United Kingdom who will be fondly remembered.

Kosovo: Kosovo’s president, Vjosa Osmani, also conveyed condolences, emphasizing Sheikh Nawaf’s leadership and lifelong commitment to his nation as a lasting legacy.

United Nations General Assembly: Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, issued a statement offering heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Nawaf’s family, as well as to the government and people of Kuwait.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who is the new emir of Kuwait?

Following Sheikh Nawaf’s death, his half-brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, aged 83, has become the new emir of Kuwait.

2. How long will public offices in Kuwait remain closed?

Public offices in Kuwait will remain shut for three days as a mark of respect for the late emir.

3. What is the duration of the state mourning period?

A state mourning period of 40 days has been announced in Kuwait.

