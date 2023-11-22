World Responds to Israel-Hamas Truce: Reunification and Hope for Gaza

China, the European Union, Egypt, France, Human Rights Watch, Iran, Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States have all voiced their reactions to the truce between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar and involving the release of captives.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, expressed hope that the truce would alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, de-escalate conflicts, and ease tensions.

The European Union’s President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the truce, emphasizing that the European Commission would make efforts towards a humanitarian surge in Gaza.

Egypt celebrated the success of mediating the “humanitarian truce” alongside Qatar and the United States. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also welcomed the planned hostage-prisoner exchange.

Catherine Colonna, France’s Foreign Affairs Minister, expressed hope for the release of French hostages and stressed the importance of comprehensive peace efforts.

Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director for Human Rights Watch, commended the agreement and condemned the war crimes of hostage-taking and blocking life-saving aid.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, planned a regional tour to address the ceasefire and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, expressed concern about the ceasefire’s limited scope and the lack of a broader plan for Gaza. He emphasized the importance of empowering people to remain in their homes and highlighted the deteriorating situation in the West Bank.

Palestine’s PLO Executive Committee Secretary, Hussein al-Sheikh, welcomed the truce and called for an end to Israeli aggression, humanitarian aid, and a political solution based on international legitimacy.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, expressed hopes for a comprehensive and sustainable agreement to end the war and lead to peace talks.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, considered the ceasefire agreement as a positive development, crucial for future sustainable settlements.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, emphasized the importance of sustained and expanded humanitarian aid for Gaza without further contingent conditions.

Turkey’s President, Tayyip Erdogan, called for unity and solidarity among the Islamic world in supporting Gaza. He advocated for a ceasefire, increased aid, and the use of economic, political, and diplomatic means to rebuild the city.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, David Cameron, regarded the ceasefire as a crucial step towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged all parties to fully implement the agreement.

United States President Joe Biden expressed gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for their efforts in securing the truce. He emphasized the importance of carrying out the agreement in its entirety and reuniting the hostages with their families.

Overall, the world’s reactions to the Israel-Hamas truce reflect a collective hope for reunification and an end to the hardships faced by the people of Gaza.

FAQ

What is a ceasefire?

A ceasefire is a temporary suspension of hostilities or a pause in fighting between two or more conflicting parties. It is aimed at providing an opportunity for negotiation, diplomacy, and relief efforts.

What is a hostage-prisoner exchange?

A hostage-prisoner exchange involves the release of captives held by one party in exchange for prisoners held by the other party. It is often a component of peace agreements and aims to secure the freedom of individuals.

What is humanitarian aid?

Humanitarian aid refers to material and logistical assistance provided to people in need, particularly during times of crisis or conflict. It includes essential supplies, medical assistance, food, and shelter to alleviate suffering and address basic needs.

What is international legitimacy?

International legitimacy refers to actions, decisions, or agreements that are recognized and accepted as lawful and valid by the international community. It involves adhering to international laws, treaties, and norms to ensure fairness, justice, and respect for human rights.