African Leaders Advocate for Transforming International Climate Finance

African leaders are urging for a fundamental change in the international climate finance system, as they argue that it currently perpetuates an unfair distribution of funds. At the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Sultan Al Jaber, the president of the upcoming COP28 summit, expressed his concern that the world is losing the race to meet its climate change goals. Meanwhile, researchers have found that Africa, despite bearing the brunt of severe climate change impacts, only receives approximately 12% of the necessary financing to combat these challenges.

While the summit aims to mobilize funding for Africa’s response to climate change, the investments made thus far fall short of the continent’s financing requirements. Therefore, African officials are actively calling for a transformation of the global climate financing architecture. They plan to advocate for expanding special drawing rights at the International Monetary Fund during the COP28 summit, potentially unlocking $500 billion worth of climate finance that can be leveraged up to five times.

Additionally, Kenyan President William Ruto proposes making special drawing rights available to the countries most in need, which has not been the case historically. Ruto emphasizes the need for multilateral finance institutions to increase concessional lending and foster a dialogue on implementing a carbon tax to support development initiatives. He argues that those responsible for contributing to the production of greenhouse gas emissions should be held accountable and contribute financially through a carbon tax.

Joseph Ng’ang’a, appointed to lead the summit’s secretariat, supports Ruto’s proposal and suggests levying a carbon tax on fuel suppliers. By implementing the tax at the source, the cost would be globally distributed and monitored effectively, given the global market for fossil fuels. This approach would alleviate political pressure on governments to avoid taxing fossil fuel consumption and provide a sustainable source of revenue for climate initiatives.

In order to improve access to debt financing, Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, recommends accounting for Africa’s natural wealth, particularly its forests, when determining the continent’s economic output. This shift in perspective would enable African countries to demonstrate their ecological contributions and thereby gain easier access to financial support.

Although progress has been made, negotiations regarding the implementation of a loss and damage fund, established during COP27, have been slow-moving. The fund, aimed at assisting countries devastated by climate-related disasters, requires early commitments and capitalization for effective operation.

African leaders recognize the urgency of tackling climate change and the necessity of transforming the international climate finance system. Their innovative proposals and calls for change aim to ensure a fairer distribution of funds and sustainable financing mechanisms to address the continent’s pressing climate challenges.