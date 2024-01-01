New Report Highlights Ongoing Persecution of Christians in Nigeria

In a recent report, it has been revealed that Christians in Nigeria are facing a severe and ongoing persecution, with the situation worsening day by day. Despite the gravity of the situation, the world seems to be turning a blind eye to the suffering of these innocent individuals.

According to reliable sources, armed bandits have unleashed a wave of violence in central Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of over 100 Christians. This senseless brutality has taken place in a region that is divided along religious lines, with the predominantly Muslim north and the mostly Christian south being separated by an invisible boundary. Shockingly, Christians make up a substantial 46% of Nigeria’s population.

The scale of violence against Christians in Nigeria is truly staggering. Over 52,000 Christians have been viciously murdered since 2009, simply because of their religious beliefs. This makes Nigeria one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a Christian. The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes seem to operate with impunity, rarely facing any consequences for their actions.

It is crucial to shed light on the root causes of this ongoing persecution. There is an emerging threat from jihadist groups in Nigeria, such as Boko Haram, who have been indoctrinated by extremist ideologies and have adopted ISIS-like tactics. These jihadists target both Christians and moderate Muslims, seeking to instigate violence and create division within the country. Their ultimate goal is to eliminate Christians from certain regions and seize control.

The international community must not remain silent on this issue. It is time for decisive action to protect the rights and lives of Christians in Nigeria. Increased pressure should be placed on the Nigerian government to take responsibility and provide adequate security for its citizens. Additionally, international organizations should collaborate to provide support and resources to those affected by the violence.

