Disregarded and Forgotten: The Silent Suffering of Christians in Nigeria

In the heart of Nigeria, a horrifying reality unfolds as Christians are ruthlessly targeted and killed by jihadist groups. Despite this ongoing massacre, the world remains largely indifferent, turning a blind eye to the unimaginable suffering endured by these innocent individuals.

The recent Christmas celebrations, a time of joy and hope for many, were marred by the tragic deaths of over 100 Christians in Nigeria. Armed bandits unleashed terror across numerous communities in the central region, leaving devastation in their wake. As accurate statistics are difficult to obtain, some estimates suggest that the death toll could be closer to 200.

These attacks occurred in Plateau State, where an invisible line separates the predominantly Muslim north and the mostly Christian south. Shockingly, Christians make up around 46% of Nigeria’s population. Yet, their lives are constantly under threat, and their cries for help are met with silence from the international community.

Rev. Johnnie Moore, a leading evangelist, passionately expressed his disbelief on social media, stating that the world’s silence in the face of these massacres is truly unbelievable. He revealed that over 52,000 Christians have been brutally butchered or hacked to death simply because of their faith since 2009. The magnitude of this violence is staggering, yet it remains overlooked by many.

The United States Mission in Nigeria has condemned the recent attacks and expressed condolences for the tragic loss of life. They have voiced their deep concern over the violence and affirmed their commitment to monitor the situation and seek accountability for the perpetrators. However, these words alone are not enough to quell the ongoing violence and protect the vulnerable Christian population.

The situation in Nigeria is dire, with Rev. Johnnie Moore declaring it the single worst place in the world to be a Christian, particularly in certain parts of the country. He drew a chilling comparison, revealing that during the height of ISIS’s reign in Iraq and Syria, the number of Christians killed by terrorists in a single Nigerian state surpassed the total deaths caused by the ISIS caliphate combined.

The atrocities committed against Christians in western Africa are unspeakable, as they are terrorized on a daily basis in unimaginable ways. They are targeted for sport, with children bearing the brunt of these heinous acts. The death tolls frequently reach the hundreds, concealed by the shadows of unreported massacres. Entire villages are plundered and destroyed, churches are reduced to ashes, and innocent women and children are hunted down.

To fully comprehend the gravity of the situation, it is essential to acknowledge the emergence of a new, deadlier threat that endangers both Christians and Muslims alike – the jihadists. These extremists, indoctrinated by groups like the Muslim Brotherhood and trained by al-Qaeda Africa, are transforming into Nigeria’s own version of ISIS. Moderate Muslims also fall victim to their violence, but the primary targets remain the Christian population, particularly in the Plateau State region.

While economic factors may contribute to the conflict, the driving force behind these attacks is rooted in the twisted ideology of the jihadists. Their ultimate goal is to forcibly remove Christians from their lands, expelling them towards the south, and ultimately eliminating them altogether. This sinister plan to eradicate a religious community should not be underestimated or ignored.

Eyewitnesses recount the horrors of Christmas attacks that lasted for hours, with the victims desperate for help that arrived far too late. Shockingly, there are accusations that government troops colluded with the attackers, undermining any hope of swift intervention and protection for the innocent. The Nigerian armed forces, meant to safeguard their citizens, have become entangled in the web of violence, allowing the bandits to carry out their atrocities with little resistance.

Despite the absence of a claim of responsibility for these attacks, the United States State Department acknowledges the importance of religious freedom, which remains a priority in their foreign policy. However, it is evident that more needs to be done to address the deteriorating religious freedom situation in Nigeria. The Nigerian government must recognize the urgent need for intervention to protect the lives of its Christian citizens and work collaboratively with international partners to restore peace and security.

The suffering of Christians in Nigeria cannot be allowed to continue in silence. The world must awaken to their plight, standing in solidarity against the forces of terror that seek to extinguish their faith and lives. Only through collective action and unwavering support can we bring an end to this ongoing tragedy and ensure that all individuals, regardless of their religious beliefs, can live in peace and harmony.