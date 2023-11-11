A Gathering of World Leaders in Cairo: Seeking Peace Amidst Conflict

World leaders and top officials from various countries have congregated in the bustling city of Cairo to attend the highly anticipated Cairo Peace Summit. This conference aims to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and explores strategies to “de-escalate” tensions, all while grappling with the looming specter of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit, this significant event has attracted representatives from a multitude of nations, including Jordan, France, Germany, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Qatar, and South Africa. In addition to these attendees, high-ranking officials from the United Nations and European Union have also joined the discussion.

The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, opened the conference with a call to action. He urged leaders to collaborate on developing a comprehensive road map that would bring an end to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and forge a path towards lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The road map proposed by el-Sisi outlined essential objectives such as delivering vital aid to Gaza, establishing a ceasefire, and initiating negotiations towards a two-state solution.

While expressing his support for the summit, King Abdullah of Jordan emphasized the importance of valuing civilian lives. He condemned the ongoing bombing campaign in Gaza as a cruel and unconscionable act, a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and a war crime. King Abdullah stressed the urgency of holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also attended the summit, reiterating his plea for humanitarian corridors to be opened. However, the absence of any representation from Israel has cast doubt on the potential outcomes of the summit. Experts question whether Israel, the primary decision-maker in this conflict, will heed the proposed road map.

James Bays, Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor, expressed his skepticism regarding the summit’s ability to influence Israel’s actions. The absence of Israeli leadership at the table, along with ongoing fresh bombardments of Gaza, raises doubts about the efficacy of this gathering. Bays highlights that the Israeli generals, prime minister, and war cabinet hold the power to determine military strategies, making it uncertain if they will be swayed by the summit’s resolutions.

The Cairo Peace Summit occurs at a critical juncture, as Israel prepares for a potential ground assault on Gaza. Weeks of aerial attacks have already taken place following Hamas’ deadly attack on October 7, which claimed the lives of approximately 1,400 people in Israel. In response, Israel’s counteroffensive has resulted in the deaths of over 4,200 Palestinians, further exacerbating the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Egypt initiated this international conference last week, intending to address the “developments and future of the Palestinian cause.” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry emphasized the importance of global consensus on the necessity for de-escalation and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Egypt remains concerned about the possibility of a mass exodus of Palestinians into its territory. President el-Sisi firmly asserted that millions of Egyptians would stand against any forced displacement of Palestinians into Sinai. He warned that such actions would only result in turning this Egyptian peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel. Egypt’s stance reflects the fears among Arab nations that Palestinians may face large-scale displacement, akin to their experiences during Israel’s establishment in 1948.

While some experts argue that the opening statements of Arab leaders at the summit are primarily political grandstanding, others recognize their commitment to the two-state solution. Marc Owen Jones, an assistant professor of Middle East studies, suggests that leaders like el-Sisi engage in such posturing to maintain domestic legitimacy amidst growing concerns about the Palestinian cause. However, Owen Jones remains skeptical about the summit’s lasting impact, predicting that the practical outcomes may only include a potential ceasefire or a modest increase in humanitarian aid.

The summit occurs amidst rising fears of a spillover effect, triggered by clashes on Israel’s border with Lebanon and attempted attacks by Iranian-backed forces. Such concerns are compounded by increasing anti-Islamic and anti-Semitic harassment worldwide, amplifying security issues in many countries. European countries, in particular, have struggled to formulate a unified approach to the crisis, offering mixed messages and expressing difficulties in finding common ground beyond condemning Hamas’ initial attack.

As the Cairo Peace Summit unfolds, the international community eagerly awaits potential breakthroughs in de-escalating the Israel-Hamas war and finding viable solutions to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The road ahead remains uncertain, but this gathering of influential leaders signifies a collective dedication to peace and human welfare in the tumultuous region.