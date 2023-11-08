Leaders Gather in Cairo for Summit on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Leaders and top officials from numerous countries have convened in Cairo for the Cairo Peace Summit, a conference aimed at addressing and de-escalating the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The meeting, attended by representatives from countries including France, Germany, the United States, and China, as well as the United Nations and European Union officials, seeks to find a way to end the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza and revive the path to peace in the region.

During the summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi emphasized the importance of agreeing on a road map that includes delivering aid to Gaza, establishing a ceasefire, and eventually negotiating a two-state solution. The goal is to bring an end to the relentless bombing campaign and the collective punishment suffered by the civilian population in Gaza.

While the international community is proposing this road map, the absence of any official from the Israeli side raises doubts about its potential effectiveness. Israeli generals and policymakers ultimately hold the decision-making power regarding military actions and have continued to bombard Gaza during the summit.

The summit coincides with Israel’s preparation for a ground assault on Gaza after weeks of aerial attacks. The conflict has resulted in a significant number of casualties on both sides, with more than 4,200 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis killed. The situation has also led to a growing humanitarian crisis, particularly in Gaza.

Egypt, the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel, has expressed concerns about a potential mass exodus of Palestinians into its territory. President el-Sisi has made it clear that Egyptians would oppose any forced displacement of Palestinians to Sinai, as it could turn the peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel.

While leaders at the Cairo summit reaffirm their commitment to a two-state solution, experts are skeptical about the practical outcomes it may bring. Without Israel’s participation, the summit’s ability to halt Israel’s bombing campaign or enact significant political change may be limited. Nonetheless, it is expected that the summit may result in a temporary ceasefire and potentially increased humanitarian aid.

The conflict’s ramifications extend beyond the immediate region, as fears of spillover and security concerns arise globally. European countries have struggled to form a unified approach to the crisis, highlighting the complexities surrounding the conflict and the various interests at stake.