The World Court’s Decision to Preserve the Status Quo Amidst Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute

In a recent ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, has ordered Venezuela to refrain from taking any action that would alter the current situation on the ground in a territory that is subject to a border dispute with Guyana. This territory, which is potentially rich in oil, is currently administered and controlled by Guyana.

The court’s decision does not explicitly forbid Venezuela from proceeding with a scheduled referendum to assert its rights over the region surrounding the Esequibo river, a move that Guyana had opposed. However, the judges made it clear that any attempt to modify the status quo should be halted.

“The court observes that the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute is that Guyana administers and exercises control over that area,” stated presiding judge Joan Donoghue. “Venezuela must refrain from taking any action which would modify that situation,” she added.

This ruling by the World Court has been hailed as a victory by Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, who emphasized that Venezuela is prohibited from annexing or trespassing upon Guyanese territory, regardless of the outcome of the referendum. President Ali reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the current status quo in which Guyana administers and controls the Esequibo region.

On the other hand, Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez claimed the ruling as a triumph for her country. She echoed the court’s affirmation that Venezuela is prohibited from altering the status quo, regardless of the referendum’s result. Rodriguez expressed Venezuela’s desire for a negotiated solution to the ongoing border dispute.

The upcoming referendum, consisting of five questions, will proceed as planned, according to Rodriguez. She asserted that the vote will reaffirm Venezuela’s irrevocable and unquestionable rights over the Guayana Esequiba region. Meanwhile, the government of Guyana has urged its citizens to remain calm amidst the uncertainty surrounding the referendum.

The border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana has resurfaced in recent years due to the discovery of offshore oil and gas reserves. In addition to the territorial dispute, the maritime border between the two countries is also a subject of contention.

While Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has passionately encouraged voters to support the referendum, political analysts suggest that this move is more of a test of government support in preparation for the 2024 presidential elections, rather than a prelude to aggressive action. The consultative nature of the referendum, which can be approved by a simple majority, means that its outcome is likely to favor incorporation of the Guayana Esequiba region, considering the absence of a significant ‘no’ campaign.

The World Court’s ruling marks the latest development in the ongoing border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana. With the ICJ asserting its jurisdiction over the case in April, a final ruling on the matter may still be years away.

