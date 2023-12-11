A Global Movement Calls for an End to Violence in Gaza

Demonstrations took place worldwide as thousands of people voiced their solidarity with the people of Palestine and demanded an immediate halt to the Israeli military’s offensive in the Gaza Strip. This outpouring of support occurred on World Human Rights Day, a day designated to honor the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

Cities including Istanbul, Copenhagen, The Hague, Tunis, Melbourne, Tokyo, Belgrade, Sarajevo, Karachi, Sanaa, and Rabat saw protesters rallying against the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Human rights organizations endorsed these demonstrations and criticized Israel for its alleged violations of human rights, especially the destruction of essential infrastructure, which has left approximately 500,000 Palestinians without access to basic necessities like water and food.

In Istanbul, a significant crowd gathered in Beyazit Square, holding banners in support of Palestine. They then marched to the Hagia Sophia Mosque, where readings from the Quran and prayers were conducted. This powerful display of solidarity conveyed a collective message of empathy and support to the beleaguered community in Gaza.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Western Balkan capitals also gathered in support of Palestine. In Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, Palestinian and Serbian flags were proudly displayed in front of the main government building. Banners and placards with slogans like “Ceasefire Now” and “End the Genocide in Palestine” demanded an immediate end to the violence. The chant “Free Palestine” reverberated through the air, expressing the shared anguish felt by those present.

