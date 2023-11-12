A New Normal: World Continues to Exceed 1.5C Warming Level

The world is witnessing a concerning trend as it continues to breach the key threshold of 1.5C warming at an alarming rate, according to an analysis conducted by the BBC. On approximately one-third of days in 2023, the global average temperature exceeded pre-industrial levels by at least 1.5C. This is a significant cause of worry because staying below this threshold is crucial to mitigate the most detrimental impacts of climate change. Furthermore, 2023 is on track to become the hottest year ever recorded, with projections suggesting that 2024 could be even hotter.

Dr Melissa Lazenby from the University of Sussex emphasizes that surpassing this threshold signifies uncharted territory for the world. This disconcerting discovery comes after a summer characterized by extreme weather events and record-breaking temperatures in September. Scientists have attributed these heat anomalies to climate change. For instance, a study revealed that climate change played a significant role in the devastating floods in Libya.

The Paris Agreement, signed by world leaders in December 2015, aimed to limit the long-term rise in global temperatures to well below 2C and make every effort to keep it under 1.5C. These limits refer to the difference between current global average temperatures and pre-industrial levels, which are based on the period between 1850 and 1900 before the widespread use of fossil fuels.

Exceeding the Paris thresholds does not imply going over them for a day or a week but rather consistently surpassing them over a 20- to 30-year average. The current long-term average warming figure stands at approximately 1.1C to 1.2C. However, the more frequently the 1.5C mark is breached on individual days, the closer the world gets to exceeding the long-term threshold.

In 2015, when politicians were signing the agreement on the 1.5C threshold, the world witnessed this breach for a few days. Since then, the limit has been repeatedly surpassed but only for short periods. In 2016, influenced by a strong El Niño event, there were around 75 days that exceeded the 1.5C mark. However, according to data analyzed by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, by October 2, 2023, the number of days exceeding 1.5C has already reached approximately 86. This surpasses the 2016 record well before the end of the year, providing confidence that the record has indeed been broken.

The onset of El Niño conditions has been identified as a significant driver of these temperature anomalies. Although the current El Niño event is weaker than the peak experienced in 2016, it has still contributed to the heat transfer from the eastern Pacific Ocean to the atmosphere. Coupled with long-term warming resulting from fossil fuel consumption, this may explain why 2023 is the first year in which the 1.5C anomaly has been recorded between June and October.

Prof Ed Hawkins from the University of Reading expresses his shock at the observations, particularly the occurrence of these anomalies during the northern hemisphere summer. This unusual trend raises concerns, especially for countries like Australia facing their approaching summer, which often brings extreme wildfires. The temperature differences exceeding 1.5C have persisted into September, with some anomalies reaching as high as 1.8C above the pre-industrial average.

While 2023 is projected to become the warmest year on record, it is not expected to breach the 1.5C warming threshold as a global average over the full 12 months. However, various factors have contributed to this outcome. Unusually high ocean temperatures have released additional heat into the atmosphere throughout the year. The North Atlantic Ocean has recorded its warmest temperatures, while the North Pacific Ocean has experienced an anomalous stretch of warm water from Japan to California.

The exact reasons behind these surges in sea temperatures are not yet fully known, although greenhouse gas emissions are known to raise average temperatures. One theory suggests that the decrease in air pollution from shipping across the North Atlantic has reduced the number of small particles called “aerosols,” which previously helped offset the effects of greenhouse gas emissions by reflecting some of the sun’s energy. The reduction of these aerosols may have contributed to increased warming.

Another factor influencing global temperatures is the situation around Antarctica. Concerns regarding diminishing sea ice levels around the continent persist, with data indicating unprecedented lows during winter. Recently, two temperature spikes in Antarctica, triggered by natural variability, have boosted the global average. However, it is challenging to discern the precise impact of long-term human-caused warming on these spikes.

As the northern hemisphere naturally cools in autumn and winter, the significant temperature differences from pre-industrial levels are likely to decrease. Nevertheless, scientists stress the need for urgent action to mitigate climate change and prevent further breaches of crucial warming thresholds. The current trend highlights the urgency to accelerate efforts towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adopting sustainable practices to protect our planet.

