Lebanon’s Economic Recovery Stalls Amidst Regional Tensions

Lebanon, a country already grappling with a deepening economic crisis, faces further challenges as the ripple effects of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza threaten to push it back into recession, according to a report by the World Bank.

Prior to the war, Lebanon’s fragile economy had shown signs of a tepid recovery, with modest growth projections for 2023 driven by remittances and an uptick in tourism. However, the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border has dampened travel to the country, causing significant disruptions to its tourism sector.

The World Bank’s economic monitor report highlights the impact on Lebanon’s aviation industry, noting a sharp decline in completed flights to the country. From October 7 to November 4, the percentage of scheduled flights that were actually completed dropped from 98.8% to 63.3%.

Although there has been a slight improvement in arrivals as tensions on the border have stabilized and Lebanese living abroad return for the holidays, the World Bank now projects a contraction in Lebanon’s GDP by -0.6% to -0.9% in 2023, instead of the previously anticipated growth.

The report also underscores the vulnerability of Lebanon’s reliance on tourism and remittance inflows as the main drivers of its economy. It emphasizes that these sectors are volatile and susceptible to external and internal shocks, underscoring the need for more sustainable and diverse sources of growth.

Lebanon’s economic challenges are further compounded by the protracted economic crisis that began in 2019, marked by triple-digit inflation and a sharp depreciation of the local currency. The country had initially hoped to bypass comprehensive reforms required for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package by relying on tourism and remittances. While Lebanon reached a preliminary deal with the IMF for a $3 billion rescue package in April 2022, progress on implementing the required reforms has been slow.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami acknowledges that Lebanon has made little progress in recent months, but remains optimistic about the IMF deal. He emphasizes the need for Lebanon to fulfill its commitments to the IMF in order to move forward in securing the much-needed financial assistance.

As Lebanon navigates through these challenging times, diversifying its economy and implementing necessary reforms will be crucial to rebuilding a more resilient and sustainable future for the country.

