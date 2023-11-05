World Bank Takes a Stand Against Discriminatory Legislation in Uganda

The World Bank has made a bold decision to suspend new loans to Uganda due to the country’s controversial anti-LGBTQ law. This move comes as the World Bank reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity and non-discrimination in its projects around the world.

By pausing project financing, the World Bank wants to review the steps it has taken to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion within its projects. The lender firmly stated that the Anti-Homosexuality Act in Uganda contradicts the organization’s core values and undermines its efforts to eradicate poverty and foster a more equitable society.

In addition to halting new loans, the World Bank will increase third-party monitoring and implement grievance redress mechanisms to ensure corrective action is taken when necessary. The lender acknowledges that inclusivity and non-discrimination are at the heart of its work and that these measures will help uphold these principles.

This decision follows the World Bank Group’s expression of concern in May about the adoption of the law in Uganda, emphasizing that it does not align with the organization’s values. Human rights organizations have heavily criticized the legislation, which includes harsh penalties for LGBTQ individuals, such as capital punishment and long prison sentences.

The World Bank’s announcement adds to the international pressure on Uganda to reconsider its discriminatory legislation. In June, the US imposed travel restrictions on Ugandan officials as a response to the law. However, President Yoweri Museveni has defended the legislation, rejecting international criticism and viewing it as a necessary measure to prevent the “recruitment” of individuals into the LGBTQ community.

Despite the pause on financing, the World Bank remains committed to assisting Uganda in its development efforts. The organization emphasizes that it wants to help all Ugandans, without exception, escape poverty, access crucial services, and improve their lives.

By taking this stand against discriminatory legislation, the World Bank sends a powerful message that promoting inclusivity and non-discrimination is essential for creating a fair and prosperous society.