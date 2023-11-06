Exploring Lima’s Unearthed Secrets: Uncovering Pre-Inca History

LIMA, Peru — Beneath the bustling streets of Lima, lies a rich tapestry of history waiting to be uncovered. Gas line workers recently stumbled upon a remarkable find that adds another layer to the city’s ancient past. Eight funeral bales from the pre-Inca period were unearthed during excavation work carried out by Calidda, the gas distribution company in Lima.

These discoveries provide a glimpse into the hidden history concealed beneath Lima’s busy thoroughfares. Over the past 19 years, the company’s excavation efforts have yielded a staggering 1,900 archaeological artifacts, ranging from mummies to pottery and textiles. Most of these finds have been associated with burial sites situated on flat ground.

It comes as no surprise that Lima has become a treasure trove of relics. The region has been inhabited for over 10,000 years, witnessing the rise and fall of pre-Inca cultures, the mighty Inca Empire itself, and the subsequent arrival of Spanish colonizers in 1535. The funeral bundles, believed to belong to the Ichma culture, shed light on a civilization that thrived around A.D. 1100 and expanded throughout the valleys that now constitute Lima. The Ichma culture eventually became part of the Inca Empire in the late 15th century.

Archaeologists working on the site speculate that each burial bundle contains the remains of two adults and six minors. This discovery adds to the rich tapestry of Lima’s history, revealing the diverse populations that have called this city home throughout the ages.

In addition to the pre-Inca finds, Lima’s archaeological landscape boasts over 400 larger sites known as “huacas,” adobe constructions scattered throughout the urban terrain. These structures, revered as sacred places by the Indigenous Quechua people, offer insights into the religious and cultural practices of the region’s ancient inhabitants.

While some of the discoveries date back thousands of years, others are more recent. In 2018, archaeologists stumbled upon wooden coffins in the La Flor neighborhood, containing the remains of three Chinese immigrants buried in the 19th century. Surrounding the bodies were artifacts such as opium pipes, handmade cigarettes, and Chinese playing cards, reflecting the cultural integration that occurred during that period.

The unearthing of these burial sites sheds light not only on the ancient history of Lima but also on the city’s continuous development. It serves as a reminder that beneath the surface of modern urban life, the remnants of past civilizations lie in wait, offering insights into the rich tapestry of cultures that have shaped Lima into the vibrant city it is today.