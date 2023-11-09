In a surprising twist of events, gas line workers in Lima, Peru have stumbled upon a treasure trove of ancient burial offerings dating back to pre-Inca times. As they toiled away on the installation of new gas lines, the workers uncovered eight funeral bales from the Ychsma culture.

These findings shed light on the rich history of Lima, a city with deep layers of civilization buried beneath its bustling streets. Jesus Bahamonde, an archaeologist at Calidda, the company overseeing the gas line project, expressed his excitement about the discovery, stating, “We are recovering those leaves of the lost history of Lima that is just hidden under the tracks and streets.”

Over the past 19 years, Calidda has been conducting excavations in the process of upgrading and expanding its gas line systems. In doing so, they have unearthed over 1,900 archaeological artifacts, including textiles, pottery, and mummies. Most of these findings have been linked to burial sites on flat ground. Additionally, more than 400 other significant archaeological sites, larger than the burial sites, have been uncovered throughout the urban landscape.

Peru has a long and complex history, spanning over 10,000 years of occupation by various pre-Inca cultures, followed by the Inca Empire and the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century. Given this rich historical backdrop, it is not entirely surprising to discover such an abundance of archaeological treasures.

The recently unearthed burial offerings consisted of bales containing ancient human remains in a seated position. These remains were wrapped in cotton cloth and secured with intricately braided ropes made from lianas. According to Roberto Quispe, one of the archaeologists on-site, each funeral bundle could hold approximately two adults and six juveniles.

The Calidda archaeologists believe that these bales are from the pre-Inca Ichma culture, which flourished around 1100 A.D. and eventually became part of the Inca Empire in the late 15th century. Interestingly, all eight burial sites were discovered near braised chicken restaurants and a road leading to Peru’s sole nuclear power station.

This recent find adds to the growing list of discoveries made during the construction of infrastructure projects in Lima. In 2018, archaeologists stumbled upon wooden coffins containing the remains of three Chinese immigrants who were buried in the 19th century. These coffins were accompanied by opium-smoking pipes, Peruvian silver coins, and other artifacts providing insight into the lives of Chinese immigrants during that time.

The ongoing excavations conducted by Calidda and other organizations serve as a reminder of Lima’s continuous historical evolution. As Bahamonde aptly put it, “What we have is a kind of historical continuation” from the precolonial eras to the present day.

In conclusion, the accidental archaeological discoveries made by gas line workers in Lima have allowed us a glimpse into Peru’s hidden history. These burial offerings serve as a testament to the rich and diverse cultures that have thrived in this region over thousands of years. With every darkened trench, Lima’s past becomes a little less concealed, and our understanding of its fascinating history deepens.