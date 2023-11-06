Mexico’s Political Landscape Sees a Rise in Female Power

In a remarkable turn of events, Mexico’s political landscape is witnessing a surge in female power. With half of Mexico’s Congress already being occupied by women and a gender-balanced cabinet, the country is now likely to elect its first female president. Two leading political blocs have nominated women as their candidates for the upcoming elections, marking a significant shift in this traditionally macho nation.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City, secured the nomination for the governing party, MORENA, defeating five male candidates. At the age of 61, Sheinbaum not only has the potential to be the country’s first female president but also its first Jewish head of state. On the other hand, Xóchitl Gálvez, a business executive and senator of Indigenous origin, won the nomination from the opposition coalition, the Broad Front for Mexico.

The ascendancy of these female candidates highlights the progress that women have made in Mexican politics in recent years. Mexico is now home to a female chief justice in its Supreme Court, with women also leading both houses of Congress. Achieving gender parity, Mexico became the largest nation to have 50 percent female representation in its legislature in 2021.

Compared to its neighbor, the United States, Mexico has seen greater success in shattering gender barriers in politics. While the U.S. has yet to elect a female president and has a meager 28 percent female representation in Congress, Mexico ranks fourth globally in terms of female participation in national legislatures. The United States, in contrast, ranks a lowly 71st, just below Iraq.

The progress Mexico has achieved in gender equality can be attributed to its transition from an authoritarian state to a multiparty democracy. In the 1990s, as laws were rewritten to make elections more fair, women’s rights activists seized the opportunity to advocate for gender quotas in Congress. These quotas were gradually expanded, leading to a constitutional amendment in 2019 that set a goal of gender parity in all races for elected office and senior positions in the government.

As the presidential race unfolds, Sheinbaum and Gálvez have emerged as front-runners. Sheinbaum, a protégé of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has leveraged her strong ties with the current administration to gain momentum. Gálvez, on the other hand, has captivated voters with her personal story of overcoming adversity and discrimination.

While the rise of female politicians is a positive development, some critics argue that true gender equality still eludes Mexico’s political landscape. The control of resources, agendas, and parties by men remains a significant obstacle. However, the increased visibility and influence of female politicians provide a glimmer of hope, signaling a shift towards a more inclusive and egalitarian Mexico.