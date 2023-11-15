Celebrating Afro-Heritage: Women Empowerment in Mexico

For the past seven years, Mexico has witnessed a powerful celebration of Afro-descendant women on July 25th. These gatherings, held in regions with a significant Black heritage, pay tribute to the International Decade for Afro-descendant Women and multiple civil organizations. Yolanda Camacho and Rosa María Castro Salinas spearheaded the first meeting in Huatulco, Oaxaca, aiming to break the chains of silence, invisibility, and fight against systemic and structural racism.

Amidst a vibrant atmosphere, the national and international meeting of Afro-Mexican and Afro-descendant women took place this year in the picturesque town of Tamiahua, located in the state of Veracruz. The event, aptly titled “From Cultural Resistance to the Political Participation of Afro-Mexican Women,” attracted approximately 200 women who engaged in thought-provoking discussions, participated in enriching workshops, and explored a bustling community market.

The highlight of the meetup was the mesmerizing spectacle of the traditional Danza de los Diablos (Dance of the Devils), performed by skilled dancers. Originating from the coastal communities of Guerrero and Oaxaca’s Costa Chica region, this dance has deep historical significance. Passed down through generations, it harkens back to an era when rebellion against enslavement was expressed through powerful stomps, exuberant jumps, and resounding shouts.

Bringing the event to life was a collective effort led by the Afrotamiahua collective, Amco, Colectiva Ñaa Tundá, México Negro, and the passionate community of Tamiahua. Together, they created an empowering platform for Afro-descendant women to share their stories, traditions, and aspirations while fostering unity and solidarity.

FAQ:

Q: What is the International Day of Afro-descendant Women?

A: The International Day of Afro-descendant Women is a special day dedicated to celebrating the achievements, challenges, and contributions of women of African descent worldwide.

Q: What is the significance of the Danza de los Diablos?

A: The Danza de los Diablos holds great cultural significance as it symbolizes a historical rebellion against enslavement and serves as a testament to the resilience and resistance of Afro-Mexican communities.

Q: Who organized the national and international meeting of Afro-Mexican and Afro-descendant women?

A: The event was coordinated by various organizations and collectives, including the Afrotamiahua collective, Amco, Colectiva Ñaa Tundá, México Negro, and the community of Tamiahua, Veracruz.

