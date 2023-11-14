Icelandic Women Rally for Gender Equality and Social Change

Amidst a growing global movement for gender equality, women in Iceland are once again taking a stand for their rights. Tens of thousands of Icelandic women, including the Prime Minister, are expected to participate in a one-day strike known as “Kvennafri” or “Women’s Day Off.” This protest aims to draw attention to the persistent gender pay gap and the prevalence of gender-based violence in the country.

The historical significance of this strike cannot be understated. Close to 90% of Icelandic women participated in a similar strike back in 1975, leading to the passing of a law guaranteeing equal pay the following year. Today, the Icelandic government continues to actively address gender inequality, as Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir affirms her solidarity with Icelandic women by refusing to work on the strike day.

The strike is organized by around 40 different organizations, including the Federation of the Public Workers Union in Iceland (BSRB), the largest association of public worker unions in the country. Women and non-binary individuals are encouraged to refrain from engaging in any paid or unpaid labor on this day, including childcare and household chores. This collective action aims to highlight the significant contributions made by women and non-binary people to society.

However, this strike is not exclusive to women. Men are encouraged to support the cause by taking on additional responsibilities both at home and at work, allowing their partners and colleagues to participate in the strike.

The impact of the strike will be felt throughout society. Schools are expected to shorten their hours or close altogether due to the large number of teachers participating. Iceland’s largest healthcare employer, Landspitali hospital, will also be operating at reduced services. These disruptions are necessary to amplify the message of gender equality.

Despite Iceland’s consistent ranking as the best country in the world for women, organizers stress that significant challenges remain. The country’s gender wage gap, estimated at 21% by the World Economic Forum and around 10% by other sources, is wider than that of neighboring countries. This gap is fueled, in part, by the highly segregated job market in Iceland, where women are overrepresented in low-paid public service positions.

To truly live up to its reputation as an equality paradise, Iceland must continue to address the wage gap and combat gender-based violence. The efforts of Icelandic activists are not just about transforming their own society; they serve as inspiration for women around the world striving for gender equality and social change.

