Challenges Faced by Female Soldiers in the Special Operations Community

While striving for equality and acceptance in the special operations community, female soldiers have to overcome numerous challenges. In a recent study conducted by the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), key findings highlighted the barriers faced by women in the ranks.

One of the main issues identified was the undue interest from male counterparts, leading to exclusion and hostility. Additionally, female soldiers encountered “benevolent sexism” from colleagues and leaders who believed they needed protection. This misguided belief resulted in women being taken off deployment rosters or being deemed too fragile for certain missions, even without sufficient evidence to support those decisions.

Apart from these, there were other obstacles identified in the study. Access to female-specific health care, pregnancy and miscarriage support, child care, and safety concerns in accommodations were addressed as areas that require improvement. The study also shed light on the practice of separate living quarters for women, which can create a sense of isolation and lead to women being excluded from important mission changes made outside of their presence.

Jealousy from spouses and significant others emerged as a major barrier to equality and camaraderie within units, particularly among female officers. Women described being excluded from social events and referred to only by their last names to conceal their gender. These isolating factors often resulted in feelings of loneliness and hindered the development of genuine friendships within the units.

The study also highlighted the significance of long-term integration of women in units. Units that had integrated women for a longer duration demonstrated decreased sensitivities and barriers to cohesion.

Even seemingly trivial matters like attire became a source of angst and exclusion. Female soldiers reported being called out for wearing yoga pants during workouts or casual occasions, reflecting the pervasive scrutiny they face.

Addressing these challenges requires increased education and awareness, as emphasized in the study’s recommendations. Creating an environment where women feel supported, respected, and fully integrated is essential for progress. The USASOC has committed to addressing these issues transparently, with the aim of making the special operations community a better place for both current and future soldiers, regardless of gender.