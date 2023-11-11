New Title: Empowering Women in the U.S. Army: Breaking Down Barriers in Gear Accessibility

Women serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) have encountered significant challenges when it comes to accessing gear that fits them properly. Recent internal research conducted by USASOC has shed light on these barriers and the innovative solutions that female soldiers are resorting to.

A study conducted by USASOC, which involved surveying 5,000 members and holding focus group meetings with 198 women, revealed that almost half of the female soldiers (44%) faced problems with ill-fitting equipment that hindered their ability to perform their duties effectively. These issues ranged from body armor that didn’t conform to the female body, resulting in coverage gaps, to packs and helmets that caused discomfort and obstructed vision. Furthermore, the study found a lack of urinary relief systems, forcing soldiers to endure discomfort or even risk their health due to “tactical dehydration.”

In response to these obstacles, many women have taken matters into their own hands by purchasing their own gear or borrowing from their spouses. However, this is in violation of U.S. Special Operations Command policy, which requires soldiers to wear approved body armor. Despite this, female soldiers are determined to prioritize their safety and comfort in the line of duty.

The study’s findings emphasize the need for readily available gear that meets the specific requirements of female soldiers. It highlights the importance of treating women as equal members of units and teams, rather than viewing their gear as mere accommodations. It is crucial to change the perception that providing gender-specific tools is an act of accommodation rather than an essential aspect of empowering and equipping all warfighters adequately.

USASOC has been actively working towards addressing these gear accessibility issues. The Army has been in the process of fielding the Modular Scalable Vest (MSV), a more adjustable and lighter armor plate carrier that addresses the fit concerns for women and shorter men. Field testing of the MSV is ongoing, and it is set to be provided to USASOC’s female soldiers following its implementation in the Army’s close combat forces.

Additionally, USASOC is exploring the use of “wedge” armor add-ons and adjustable straps for the Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) to improve fit and accommodate different hairstyles. Education and awareness play vital roles in effectively adjusting gear and requesting necessary items. The Women in ARSOF initiative is working on video tutorials and encouraging soldiers to document gear-related issues for developers to address.

Another area of concern highlighted by the study is the lack of information about devices that facilitate urination in the field without requiring soldiers to undress. The Army is in the process of designing more efficient and discreet systems, including an in-uniform option, to address this issue. Until then, soldiers can request funnel-like Field Urinary Diversion Devices, although awareness about this option remains low.

In conclusion, the obstacles women face in accessing properly fitting gear in the U.S. Army are being actively investigated and addressed. The study’s findings serve as a catalyst for change, pushing for gender equality and recognition of the unique needs of female soldiers. By prioritizing these essential aspects, the Army aims to empower women and ensure their safety and effectiveness in special operations.

