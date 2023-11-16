Women Seek Jobs with Better Work-Life Balance and Stability, Gallup Survey Reveals

A recent Gallup survey has unveiled that women are experiencing burnout at higher rates than men, with 33% of women reporting feeling burnt out compared to 25% of men. As a result, they are actively seeking jobs that offer greater work-life balance and stability. This emerging trend, often referred to as the “lazy girl job,” sheds light on the exhaustion and burnout that many women face in their current roles.

Contrary to misconceptions, women pursuing “lazy girl jobs” are not avoiding hard work but rather attempting to escape the repercussions of burnout in positions that may not suit them. In October, Gallup conducted a comprehensive study, examining the true desires and needs of both women and men in their careers. The study encompassed two online polls conducted in 2022 and 2023, surveying over 18,000 respondents aged 18 and above who were employed either part-time or full-time in the United States.

The study revealed that one-third of women experienced burnout in 2023, while the figure stood at 25% for men. This disparity directly influenced the criteria women considered when searching for their next job. Approximately 69% of women prioritized work-life balance and personal well-being as crucial factors in their decision, compared to 58% of men.

Furthermore, 58% of women emphasized the importance of stability and job security, while 62% stated that they desired a role that allowed them to utilize their strengths. Interestingly, 59% of both men and women expressed their willingness to accept a job that offered significant financial or benefits-related advantages.

These findings indicate that women are seeking work environments where they can establish boundaries that allow them to excel in their roles while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The viral “lazy girl” job trend, which gained immense popularity on TikTok with over 35 million views, highlights the desire for low-stress, well-compensated positions that prioritize personal well-being and individual priorities.

Gabrielle Judge, a prominent TikToker, popularized the trend and emphasized the importance of autonomy, flexibility, and remote work. The “lazy girl job” movement is not simply about finding jobs with minimal responsibilities; rather, it aligns with women’s aspirations and purpose, enabling them to achieve the much-needed work-life balance they seek.

