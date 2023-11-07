A Rare Case: Snake-Adapted Roundworm Found in Woman’s Brain

A groundbreaking medical discovery unfolded in Australia last year when doctors extracted a live roundworm from the brain of a 64-year-old woman. The woman had been experiencing a range of mysterious and recurring symptoms for over a year, leaving her medical team puzzled in their search for a diagnosis.

Upon careful examination of the extracted roundworm, it became evident why identifying the cause of the woman’s illness proved so challenging. The roundworm belonged to a species known to infect snakes, particularly carpet pythons common to the area where the woman lived. This finding not only marked the first reported case of human infection by this snake-adapted worm but also the first known instance of the worm burrowing through a mammalian brain.

According to the case study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, the woman initially sought medical attention in January 2021. She presented with symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, cough, and night sweats. Medical tests revealed indications of infection, including pneumonia in her lungs and lesions in her spleen and liver. However, all tests for known microorganisms, parasites, cancers, and autoimmune diseases came back negative. The woman was eventually diagnosed with unexplained pneumonia and prescribed prednisolone, a corticosteroid.

Over the following months, the woman’s liver and lung conditions improved. With additional medication to control her eosinophil levels (white blood cells associated with fighting parasitic infections), she gradually reduced her prednisolone dose.

Unfortunately, her journey took a turn when she experienced a three-month period of forgetfulness and worsening depression. Brain imaging revealed a growing lesion in her right frontal lobe. In June 2022, during a biopsy, a neurosurgeon extracted a live, writhing parasite from her brain. Examination and genetic testing confirmed the roundworm to be Ophidascaris robertsi.

The doctors hypothesize that the woman acquired the infection while foraging for warrigal greens near a lake. The lake was inhabited by carpet pythons, the natural hosts of O. robertsi. The worm’s life cycle involves residing in the snakes’ esophagus and stomach, with eggs being passed through the snakes’ feces. Small mammals that the snakes feed upon then pick up the eggs, allowing the larvae to develop and establish inside them. Ingesting the eggs, likely from improperly washing or cooking the greens or through lack of hand hygiene, may have led to the woman’s infection.

This extraordinary case underscores the importance of thorough food washing, proper kitchen safety practices, and regular handwashing. The woman continues to be closely monitored, and her perseverance and bravery have earned the admiration of her medical team.

As medical knowledge expands with each unique case, fascinating insights emerge. The discovery of this snake-adapted roundworm in a human brain serves as a testament to the resilience of both medical science and the human spirit.