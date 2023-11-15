A Brave Mother Protects Her Son from a Hungry Bear During Birthday Picnic in Mexico

In a heart-stopping moment during a birthday picnic celebration, a mother in Mexico displayed incredible bravery as she shielded her son from a black bear. Silvia Macías from Mexico City had organized a special birthday dinner at Chipinque Park near Monterrey for her son Santiago, who happens to have Down’s syndrome. Little did they know that an unexpected guest would crash their party – a hungry bear.

As they sat down to enjoy their meal, the bear appeared out of nowhere and wasted no time in devouring their festive spread of tacos, enchiladas, french fries, and salsa. The shocking encounter was captured on video by Silvia’s friend, Angela Chapa. The footage shows Silvia sitting calmly, just inches away from the bear’s mouth, as she shields her son and keeps his eyes covered with her hand.

Silvia later shared her concern about Santiago, explaining, “Santiago is very afraid of animals… a cat or a dog, any animal scares him a lot.” Her primary focus was to prevent her son from getting scared and potentially agitating the bear. She wanted to ensure that Santiago wouldn’t scream or run, as that could have provoked the bear’s aggressive behavior.

The quick thinking of Silvia and Angela proved vital in managing the situation. Prior to the picnic, they had devised a plan in case of a bear encounter. Silvia had informed Santiago that they would play a game where he would cover his eyes and they would remain still like statues. And that’s exactly what they did. Silvia and Santiago stayed motionless as the bear came dangerously close. “We heard him as he growled, as he ate, you could smell the bear. It was really very, very close,” shared Silvia.

Despite the fear they felt, both Silvia and Santiago remained calm. When asked if he had been scared, Santiago admitted, “Yes, a lot.” Angela, the friend who filmed the incident, understood the appropriate protocol for bear encounters and knew that running would only escalate the situation. She took a plate of enchiladas that the bear hadn’t eaten and moved it away, diverting the animal’s attention. With Angela standing in front of them as a shield, Silvia and Santiago were able to retreat slowly and quietly while the bear focused on the food.

Thankfully, the bear eventually left, and the family was unharmed. Santiago even received a replacement for his birthday tacos, ensuring that the celebration ended on a positive note. Silvia humbly stated that she doesn’t consider herself a hero but rather a mother who protected her cub.

