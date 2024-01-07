Woman in her 90s Rescued after Days in Rubble of Japan Earthquake

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck the Noto Peninsula in western Japan on New Year’s Day, causing significant damage to multiple communities. However, amidst the destruction, a remarkable story of survival emerged. A woman in her 90s was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed house 124 hours after the earthquake struck.

The elderly resident of Suzu, located on the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula, defied the odds by surviving for over five days after the devastating quake. Rescue workers, donning helmets, worked tirelessly to cover the area with blue plastic, shielding the woman from view. The condition of the woman remains unclear at this time.

Statistics suggest that the chances of survival decrease significantly after the initial 72 hours following such a disaster. Despite this, the woman’s resilience and the dedication of rescue teams led to her remarkable rescue. However, there are still nearly 200 people who remain unaccounted for, a sobering reminder of the extent of the tragedy.

Tragically, among the 126 confirmed deaths was a 5-year-old boy who had been recovering from injuries caused by scalding water during the earthquake. His condition suddenly deteriorated, and he passed away on Friday. Authorities in Ishikawa Prefecture, which includes the Noto Peninsula, reported this heartbreaking news.

The majority of the fatalities reported so far occurred in Wajima City, situated in the north of the peninsula and also affected by a devastating fire, along with Suzu. Over 500 individuals have sustained injuries, with at least 27 in critical condition.

The Noto Peninsula and its surrounding communities have experienced profound devastation in the wake of the earthquake. Amidst the ruins of Suzu, where numerous homes have been reduced to rubble, a dog’s bark alerted an AFP film crew to a somber discovery. The training of disaster rescue dogs, explained canine trainer Masayo Kikuchi, involves teaching them to bark when they spot a person trapped beneath debris.

Efforts are being made to preserve crime scenes within collapsed houses where fatalities have been discovered. These sites are being marked and left untouched until coroners, accompanied by family members, arrive to identify the bodies.

As communities strive to rebuild, ongoing aftershocks threaten to exacerbate the situation by causing further damage to homes and blocking vital relief routes. The authorities are particularly concerned about the potential collapse of roads that have already buckled and cracked under the immense strain of the earthquake. Moreover, the forecast of rain and snow for the coming day only adds to the urgency, warning of possible complete road collapse.

For many survivors, like Shiro Kokuda, 76, the earthquake spared their homes, but nearby structures, such as temples, were not as fortunate. Kokuda, in his search for friends at evacuation centers, expressed the hardships faced by those affected by the disaster.

Power is slowly being restored along Japan’s coastline, but shortages in water supply persist. To address this, thousands of troops have been mobilized to transport water, food, and medicine to over 30,000 evacuees who have sought refuge in auditoriums, schools, and other facilities.

Aerial surveys conducted by the nationally-circulated Yomiuri newspaper have uncovered more than 100 landslides in the affected area, some of which have blocked major roads. As a result, certain communities are still awaiting much-needed aid, like Shiromaru, a coastal town also struck by a tsunami. The enormous wave, several meters high, inundated the main street, leaving behind a chaotic trail of debris made up of wood, metal, and plastic.

Residents of Shiromaru spoke of the lack of public support and the struggles they face. The elderly Yukio Teraoka, 82, whose home was severely damaged, expressed his despair, stating that they can no longer inhabit their house.

FAQ:

Q: How long was the woman trapped under the rubble?

A: The woman in her 90s was rescued after spending 124 hours trapped in the collapsed house.

Q: How many people are still missing after the earthquake?

A: Approximately 200 people remain unaccounted for following the earthquake.

Q: How many landslides were discovered in the affected area?

A: Aerial surveys have identified over 100 landslides in the region affected by the earthquake.

Q: How many people have been injured?

A: Over 500 individuals have sustained injuries, with at least 27 in critical condition.

Q: How are disaster rescue dogs trained?

A: Disaster rescue dogs are trained to bark when they detect a person under the rubble.

Sources:

– Yomiuri newspaper (URL: https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/)