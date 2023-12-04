The Tragic Incident at a Mexican Beach Resort

A tragic incident occurred at a beach resort along Mexico’s picturesque Pacific coast. An unidentified woman lost her life in what appears to be an unfortunate shark attack. Emergency services discovered the lifeless body of the victim in Melaque Bay, specifically in the Cihuatlán municipality.

The local civil protection and fire service posted a statement on Facebook, indicating that one of the victim’s legs had been severed. The severity of the injury strongly suggests that it was caused by a shark. The incident unfolded on the same day as a swimming race in the bay, a popular activity enjoyed by both locals and tourists.

While a video circulating on social media seemingly shows the victim being carried from the water without one leg, CNN has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the footage. Nevertheless, the local authorities have taken immediate action. In a separate statement, the civil protection and fire service announced the closure of local beaches until further notice. Volunteers are actively patrolling the area, diligently warning people to avoid entering the water.

Images attached to the official Facebook post depict red warning flags planted firmly on the sandy shores as a clear indicator of danger. Furthermore, the Cihuatlán municipal government took to Facebook to reinforce the warning, urging citizens to stay away from the beaches. They emphasized their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of every individual within their jurisdiction.

The neighboring municipal government of La Huerta also joined in the cautionary statements, addressing the presence of a shark along the southern coast of Jalisco. Their notification, posted on Facebook, serves as an additional reminder for residents and visitors to exercise caution and remain vigilant near the water.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How did the woman die?

A: The woman’s unfortunate demise occurred due to what appears to be a shark attack, as indicated by the severe leg injury she sustained.

Q: Which beach resort was the incident at?

A: The incident took place in Melaque Bay, located in the Cihuatlán municipality on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Q: Are the beaches currently open?

A: No, the local authorities have closed the beaches until further notice to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

Q: Is it safe to swim in the area?

A: It is advised to avoid swimming in the area for the time being, as there have been confirmed sightings of a shark along the southern coast of Jalisco.

