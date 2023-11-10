Avoid These Clothing Items When Visiting Italy in the Summer: A Helpful Guide

When planning your summer vacation to Italy, it’s important to consider the clothing items you pack. One woman, Nikki Kilcullen, recently shared her experiences and tips on TikTok, highlighting what not to wear during the hottest months in Italy. While her advice may be subjective, it can still offer some valuable insights to make your trip more comfortable and enjoyable.

Leave Your Cheap Jewelry at Home

According to Kilcullen, wearing inexpensive jewelry made of copper or other reactive metals can lead to an unpleasant surprise. Sweat, lotions, and other products can cause a chemical reaction with the copper, resulting in a green film on the jewelry and even staining your skin. To avoid this, she recommends opting for real jewelry instead.

Say No to Denim

While jeans are a staple in many wardrobes, they may not be the best choice for a summer trip to Italy. Dr. Kabir Sardana explains that denim can trap heat, leading to skin irritations, rashes, and discomfort in hot weather. Instead, Kilcullen suggests opting for breathable fabrics like linen, which can keep you cool while still looking stylish.

Dress Appropriately to Blend In

To avoid standing out as a tourist and potentially being overcharged, Kilcullen advises against wearing the typical “going out” outfits commonly seen in America. She also suggests avoiding workout clothes, as they may not be well-received in Italy. Instead, consider opting for more classic and culturally appropriate attire.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why should I avoid wearing cheap jewelry in Italy?

A: Cheap jewelry made with reactive metals like copper can react with sweat and lotions, causing the jewelry to tarnish and leave a green film on your skin.

Q: Why are jeans not recommended for summertime in Italy?

A: Denim can trap heat and lead to various skin-related complications like rashes, irritation, and fungal infections in hot weather.

Q: What should I wear to avoid looking like a tourist?

A: It’s recommended to dress more in line with local fashion trends and avoid typical “going out” or workout clothes, which may make you stand out as a tourist.

What to Pack Instead

In a follow-up video, Kilcullen provided some clothing suggestions for an Italian summer trip. She emphasizes the importance of comfortable footwear, suggesting a good pair of sneakers that are suitable for walking on cobblestone streets. As an alternative to pants, white linen shorts are recommended for their breathability and comfort.

Kilcullen also advises packing dresses and nice tank tops that allow for breathability. To protect yourself from pickpockets, she suggests carrying a crossbody bag. Additionally, when visiting churches, a light shawl can be useful to cover your shoulders.

Lastly, don’t forget to pack sunscreen! Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays is crucial, especially during the summer months.

While Kilcullen’s advice may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it offers some valuable insights into clothing choices for an Italian summer vacation. Remember to consider your own comfort and personal style when planning your outfits, but also take into account cultural norms and the weather conditions of your destination. It’s all about finding a balance between practicality and fashion as you explore the beautiful country of Italy.