Shocking Incident: Woman Faces Jail Time for Throwing Dog off Parking Garage Rooftop

A heart-wrenching act of cruelty has shocked the community after a woman was caught on CCTV throwing her own dog off the top of a parking garage. The horrifying incident took place at the Westfield Whitford City shopping center in Westfield, Australia. The distressing security footage shows the woman callously tossing her terrified Maltese shih-tzu, Princess, off the side of the multi-story garage.

Princess, sadly, did not survive her injuries and had to be put down. Initially, it was believed that the poor dog had been hit by a car until a passerby discovered the shocking truth. The 26-year-old woman responsible for this heinous act later admitted her crime on Facebook, leading to her subsequent arrest and a jail term of 12 months.

In addition to the imprisonment, the perpetrator has been banned from owning any animals for a period of 10 years. The lack of remorse displayed by the woman is deeply troubling, as she consistently tried to shift the blame for her actions. Her 23-year-old partner, who was present during the incident, has also faced legal consequences. He was fined $2500 and prohibited from owning animals for three years for failing to seek veterinary care for Princess.

The CCTV footage captured the woman repeatedly taunting and endangering Princess before finally throwing her over the edge of the rooftop. The tiny dog fell an alarming nine meters before being discovered by a concerned member of the public. Princess was rushed to a nearby veterinary clinic where she was evaluated for her injuries. Tragically, the extent of her wounds included possible internal hemorrhaging, severe brain injury, and spinal and pelvic trauma, leaving the vet no choice but to recommend euthanasia.

During the sentencing, the magistrate emphasized the planned and deliberate nature of this appalling act. He highlighted the woman’s lack of remorse and her relentless attempts to evade responsibility for her actions. The woman even took to social media to confess her guilt initially, only later claiming that her account had been hacked. However, her online admission, along with the strong evidence from the CCTV footage, played a significant role in her conviction.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) expressed their deep distress and labeled this incident as one of the most shocking acts of animal cruelty witnessed in recent years. RSPCA Inspector Manager Kylie Green condemned the woman’s behavior as callous and extremely confronting, emphasizing the trust that dogs place in their owners.

Moving forward, this case serves as a stark reminder that intentional cruelty towards animals is taken seriously and will not be tolerated. Let us hope that justice for Princess brings some solace and acts as a deterrent against future acts of cruelty.

FAQs:

1. What happened in the incident caught on CCTV?

A woman threw her dog off the rooftop of a parking garage, resulting in fatal injuries to the small dog.

2. Where did this incident take place?

The incident occurred at the Westfield Whitford City shopping center in Westfield, Australia.

3. What were the consequences for the woman responsible?

The woman has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and has been banned from owning any animals for 10 years.

4. Was anyone else involved in the incident?

The woman’s 23-year-old partner was present during the incident and has faced legal consequences for failing to seek veterinary care for the dog.

5. What was the condition of the dog after being thrown off the rooftop?

The dog suffered severe injuries, including possible internal hemorrhaging, brain injury, and spinal and pelvic trauma, eventually leading to euthanasia.

6. How did the woman react to her actions?

Initially, the woman confessed her guilt on social media but later claimed that her account had been hacked. She consistently tried to shift the blame for her actions.

7. What has the RSPCA said about this incident?

The RSPCA has condemned the woman’s act as one of the most distressing instances of animal cruelty and has highlighted the trust that dogs place in their owners.