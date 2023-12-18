New Trial Raises Concerns About Mistreatment of Hong Kong Activist

In a highly anticipated trial beginning next week, the mistreatment of activist Andy Li Yu-hin while in custody has raised questions about the integrity of the case against media mogul Jimmy Lai. Li, who played a significant role in the democracy movement in Hong Kong, has already pleaded guilty under the national security law and is expected to provide crucial testimony against Lai.

Li’s capture at sea, along with 11 others, by Chinese authorities in August 2020 is described in court documents obtained by The Washington Post. The incident occurred after mass protests erupted in Hong Kong fueled by Beijing’s new national security law, which aimed to suppress pro-democracy activists. The boat they were on was intercepted in international waters, leading to their apprehension by Chinese forces.

While in Chinese custody, Li was subject to mistreatment, according to a year-long investigation by The Post. This raises concerns about the voluntariness and reliability of his testimony. The investigation reveals undisclosed details about the coercive treatment of the escapees and Li’s subsequent detention in Hong Kong after months of isolation in China.

The Hong Kong government is using the trial to advance a narrative that the 2019 protests were a U.S.-directed plot to destabilize China, rather than a grassroots movement. This raises concerns about the erosion of the city’s independent judiciary. Lawyers and activists argue that Hong Kong’s justice system now resembles that of mainland China, where coerced confessions are common.

The trial of Lai, the founder of Apple Daily and a prominent pro-democracy voice, represents a significant moment for Hong Kong. Lai faces charges of “colluding with foreign forces” under the national security law, which carries a potential life sentence. He has already been convicted of other crimes and spends the majority of his day in solitary confinement.

Critics of the trial argue that Lai is being prosecuted under a law that should not exist and within a system that has become unfair. They question the independence of Hong Kong’s courts and fear that this trial will be used to rewrite the narrative of the 2019 protests.

Li, who has been held in a psychiatric facility in Hong Kong, serves as a key witness in the trial against Lai. His testimony is expected to tie Lai to an alleged foreign conspiracy against Hong Kong and China. As a devout Christian, Li spends his days in detention learning languages and engaging in religious study.

This trial not only brings attention to the mistreatment of activists like Li but also raises concerns about the future of Hong Kong’s democracy movement. The outcome of this trial will undoubtedly have implications for the city’s judiciary and the broader struggle for civil liberties in Hong Kong.

