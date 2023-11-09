President Biden Shows Resilience and Takes Center Stage at G20 Summit

President Joe Biden showcased his resilience and determination during the recent G20 summit in New Delhi. While his counterparts, President Xi Jinping of China and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, chose to stay home, President Biden made the long journey despite his wife testing positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the summit. This move highlights Biden’s commitment to promoting his foreign policy vision and creating a counterweight to Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The absence of Xi and Putin from the summit raised eyebrows and left foreign policy analysts puzzled. China, grappling with an economic downturn and youth unemployment, may have considered the G20 a lower priority compared to pressing domestic issues. Some analysts speculate that Xi’s decision to skip the summit was also a deliberate snub to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, given their ongoing border dispute.

With Xi and Putin absent, the leaders in attendance missed the opportunity to engage directly with the heads of the world’s second-largest and largest economies, respectively. This absence limits the possibilities of achieving breakthroughs on crucial disputes, including trade, navigation of the South China Sea, and the status of Taiwan.

Nevertheless, President Biden used this unique setting to launch a series of ambitious infrastructure projects aimed at assisting poorer nations. The Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, Biden’s response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, seeks to provide alternative funding sources to smaller nations that do not want to be overly reliant on Beijing.

Biden’s presence at the summit without the distractions of Putin and Xi garnered significant attention. Daniel Russel, a former assistant secretary of state, noted that Biden had the stage largely to himself, without having to compete with the other world leaders. This allowed him to focus on advancing his agenda and tackling pressing global issues without the complications of navigating bilateral relationships with Russia and China.

Although the joint statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was milder compared to the previous year, President Biden’s presence and active engagement ensured that vital discussions still took place, and progress was made on various fronts. His resilience and commitment to delivering real results were evident throughout the summit, further solidifying his position as a global leader.