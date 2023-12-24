The Impact of War on Bethlehem’s Christmas Celebrations

Church bells that would typically ring joyfully through the streets of Bethlehem during the Christmas season now echo faintly. The bustling city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank is uncharacteristically empty. Local leaders made the difficult decision to scale back festivities in solidarity with the Palestinian population as violent conflict between Israel and Hamas ravaged the Gaza Strip.

The devastating war has resulted in the loss of over 20,000 Palestinian lives, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, and has displaced almost 85% of the strip’s population. The initial spark of the war can be traced back to Hamas’ terror attack on southern Israel in early October, which claimed the lives of over 1,200 individuals and held over 240 others hostage.

The people of Bethlehem feel the profound impact of the war as many have personal connections and relationships with loved ones in Gaza. A deep sense of despair has settled upon the city, known as the birthplace of Jesus Christ and revered by Christians worldwide.

In a stark departure from previous years, the vibrant decorations that once adorned Bethlehem’s neighborhoods have been taken down, parades canceled, and religious celebrations abandoned. Manger Square, the heart of the city, lacks its customary towering Christmas tree.

Traveling to Bethlehem, situated just eight kilometers south of Jerusalem, has never been an easy journey. The Israeli-built West Bank barrier and numerous checkpoints limit the movement of individuals in and out of the city. These challenges have only been compounded by Hamas’ audacious attack.

Since the attack, Israel has implemented restrictions on movement in Bethlehem and other Palestinian towns in the West Bank, causing significant disruption to the daily lives of Palestinians who rely on commuting to work. The occupied territory has also experienced a surge in violence, resulting in the death of at least 300 Palestinians due to Israeli attacks.

The impact of the war is palpable throughout the city. Ali Thabet, a resident of Al Shawawra, a neighboring Palestinian village, recounts how his son questioned the absence of a Christmas tree this year. He struggles to find the words to explain the situation, as their village traditionally celebrates Christmas alongside their Christian brothers and sisters.

Strolling down the cobblestone streets, the economic consequences of the conflict become evident. Businesses had hoped for a bustling festive period to recover from the hardships inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the absence of tourists and faithful visitors has led to the closure of many hotels, shops, and restaurants.

Bethlehem’s economy heavily relies on pilgrims and tourism. Rony Tabash, a third-generation shop owner, stands outside his store eagerly awaiting customers who sadly never arrive. His store remains open as a gesture of support to the skilled artisans who intricately craft his merchandise. But the lack of sales has been disheartening, with Tabash admitting that the past three months have brought no profit.

Even the historically significant Church of the Nativity, recognized as a World Heritage site, stands largely empty. In previous years, long queues of pilgrims would patiently wait outside, eager to enter the grotto considered to be the exact location of Christ’s birth. Yet, this year, due to the turmoil in Gaza, a resounding silence pervades the sacred space.

The impact of the conflict on Bethlehem’s Christmas celebrations is profound. The absence of festive cheer and the economic repercussions highlight the plight faced by many in the region. As we reflect on this unique Christmas season, let us remember those affected by war and pray for peace to prevail.

