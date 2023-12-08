Argentina’s China Dilemma: Balancing Economics and Diplomacy

Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei faces a delicate situation with China as he prepares to take office amidst an impending recession and dwindling reserves of foreign currency. His fiery campaign rhetoric insulting communist-run China clashed with the reality that China is Argentina’s second-largest trade partner. As Milei’s team adopts a more diplomatic tone, it is clear that the country’s economic interests require a robust relationship with China.

China plays a crucial role in Argentina’s economy, being the largest buyer of Argentine soybeans and beef, a key investor in the lithium sector, and the provider of an $18 billion currency swap. The incoming government, led by Milei, intends to review existing state-to-state agreements to ensure transparency, but it does not plan to sever ties with China. Instead, it aims to strengthen private trade partnerships and boost exports to reduce trade deficits.

While some remain skeptical about the ease of this transition, particularly in the case of sensitive mega-projects like hydropower and nuclear plants, there is hope for a cordial relationship. Ongoing infrastructure projects and mining investments sponsored by China’s financing are facing challenges due to mismanagement, regulatory hurdles, and domestic economic issues. If diplomatic ties deteriorate further, these projects could experience additional delays or setbacks.

Milei’s stance on the Chinese-funded hydropower dam project in the province of Santa Cruz remains uncertain. Outgoing officials worry that his previous criticisms of China could jeopardize the progress of this project. Nevertheless, many believe that China’s practical approach to investments will prevail, seeking constructive solutions rather than confrontation.

In addition to its significant investments, China dominates Argentina’s agricultural exports, particularly soybeans and grains, and accounts for a considerable portion of its imports. Maintaining positive relations, negotiations, and trade with China is crucial for the success of Argentina’s agricultural sector. Similarly, China’s investments in Argentina’s lithium sector, one of the world’s leading producers, further emphasize the economic interdependence between the two countries.

As Milei assumes office, the fate of the $18 billion currency swap with China becomes uncertain. While Milei’s government is yet to address this issue specifically, there are concerns that his previous remarks about severing state-level ties with China could impact the agreement. However, recent indications of moderation in Milei’s rhetoric and recognition of other pressing issues suggest that the currency swap may not be an immediate priority.

While Milei’s previous criticisms of China may raise concerns, it is clear that Argentina’s economic well-being depends on maintaining a constructive relationship with its second-largest trade partner. The incoming government recognizes the importance of private trade, resolving trade deficits, and attracting foreign investment. As Milei assumes office, the challenge lies in finding a delicate balance between economic imperatives and the need for diplomatic engagement.

