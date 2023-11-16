Israel’s Innovative Approach to Combat Hamas Tunnels

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel has adopted unique methods to deal with the underground tunnel network used by Hamas militants. Recent reports suggest that the Israeli army has employed mapping robots and a specialized exploding gel to neutralize these tunnels.

The process involves locating the entrance to a tunnel and filling it with the exploding gel. When detonated, the blast destroys the tunnel and any potential threats inside. The gel, which is brought in by truck, is said to be effective in dealing with tunnels that extend for hundreds of kilometers underground.

Instead of putting their soldiers at risk, the Israeli army has opted for innovative technology to identify the presence of tunnels. Tracker robots and other remotely-operated devices are used to map out the underground network. These methods have been crucial in ensuring the safety of Israeli personnel.

The destruction of tunnels is not an easy task. While destroying the access shafts to the tunnels is relatively simple, the tunnels themselves require a significant amount of the exploding gel to be neutralized effectively. After-action analysis is difficult due to the interconnected nature of the tunnels.

Hamas has been utilizing these tunnels for various purposes including attacks, smuggling, and storage. It is estimated that dozens of shafts can lead to each tunnel, which can be as deep as 80 meters (260 feet). Although Israel has managed to destroy a substantial number of shafts, the exact number of collapsed tunnels remains unknown.

Efforts are made to avoid endangering any hostages who may be held in the tunnels. Careful consideration is given before attacking a target if there is a possibility of hostages. Information provided by captured Palestinian gunmen has been limited, with their knowledge primarily being limited to their own village and the tunnel systems within it.

Destroying Gaza’s complete underground tunnel network is expected to take several months. The complexity of the tunnels has been compared to the New York City subway system, highlighting the challenges faced by the Israeli army in their mission.

