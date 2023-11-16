Israel’s Innovative Tactics Against Hamas Tunnels: Exploring New Methods to Counter Underground Threats

In a groundbreaking military campaign against Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip, Israel has introduced mapping robots and blast gel to combat the hidden threats posed by these underground passageways. The tunnels, which stretch for hundreds of kilometers beneath Gaza, have become a major concern for Israel’s security.

The Israeli army has adopted a multifaceted approach to deal with this issue. When not using traditional munitions to locate and map out the tunnels, the army relies on innovative technology like tracker robots to survey the underground network remotely. By employing these advanced tools, Israel aims to gain a comprehensive understanding of the tunnels’ intricate layout.

To neutralize the tunnels effectively, Israeli engineers have developed exploding gel as a countermeasure. Once the presence of a Hamas tunnel is confirmed, the army fills it with this gel and triggers a controlled explosion. This method has proven highly effective in destroying hidden threats and preventing potential attacks.

By adopting such tactics, Israel prioritizes the safety of its personnel. Instead of sending soldiers into the confined and hazardous underground passages, the army leverages remote technologies to maintain the upper hand. This strategy mitigates the risk posed by the complex tunnel systems, which offer significant advantages to Palestinian militants.

The destruction of tunnel shafts is a relatively straightforward process, requiring minimal effort from Israeli platoons. However, tackling the tunnels themselves presents more significant challenges. Several tons of exploding gel are needed for every few hundred meters of tunnel, making the process arduous and resource-intensive.

Analyzing the consequences of these operations poses additional difficulties. The officer in charge of the Beit Hanoun operation zone stated that approximately 50% of the tunnel shafts in the area had been destroyed, although he acknowledged the possibility of their reconstruction. The interconnected nature of the tunnels makes it challenging to determine the exact number of tunnels that have been eliminated.

Hamas has repeatedly denied using hospitals as cover for their tunnel network, despite Israeli claims suggesting a command center exists beneath Gaza’s largest hospital, Al Shifa. Israel has been careful not to endanger any potential hostages held in these tunnels. Strict protocols are in place to ensure that targets are only attacked once it is confirmed that no hostages are present.

To gain intelligence on the underground network, Israel has relied on Palestinian gunmen who were captured during operations. Although valuable information has been obtained, their knowledge is often limited to the specific village or area they belong to. Understanding the entire tunnel system still presents a significant challenge.

Destroying Gaza’s entire underground network is a complex and time-consuming task. The officer responsible for the operation compared the endeavor to the complexity of New York City’s subway system. It is expected that months, if not longer, will be required to successfully dismantle the underground infrastructure that threatens Israel’s security.

In their pursuit of national defense, Israel continues to innovate and implement creative strategies in combating the hidden threat of Hamas tunnels. Through the use of mapping robots, blast gel, and remote technologies, Israel maintains an advantage over its adversaries. While the task ahead remains challenging, these innovative approaches enable the country to counter the underground threats effectively.

FAQ

