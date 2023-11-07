Slovak Parliamentary Election Signals a Shift in Ukraine Policy

Slovaks have cast their votes in a pivotal parliamentary election that has the potential to drastically reshape Slovakia’s approach to Ukraine and create divisions within NATO and the European Union. The election has been closely contested between the frontrunner, former Prime Minister Robert Fico, and the liberal Progressive Slovakia (PS) party led by Michal Šimečka.

Fico has been an open admirer of the Kremlin and has taken a strong anti-US stance throughout his campaign, criticizing the West for supporting Ukraine. His election would likely result in a significant shift in Slovakia’s foreign policy, with plans to halt weapons shipments to Ukraine and block its NATO aspirations. Fico has even gone as far as accusing Slovakia’s President Zuzana Čaputová of being an “American agent”.

On the other hand, the PS party, led by Šimečka, advocates for a different future for Slovakia, emphasizing continued support for Ukraine and stronger ties with the West. Regardless of the election’s outcome, Šimečka has asserted that they will continue to stand by Ukraine.

Russian propaganda and misinformation have played a prominent role in this election, with concerns raised about social media companies’ failure to adequately combat these issues. Věra Jourová, the European Commission’s top digital affairs official, describes Slovakia as a fertile ground for Russian influence and propaganda.

While no single party is likely to secure a majority on its own, coalition negotiations will undoubtedly be complex and involving multiple parties. The Hlas party, positioned as a potential kingmaker, could have a significant impact on the formation of the next government.

The return of Fico to power would have far-reaching consequences for the region. Slovakia, as a member of NATO and the EU, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine. However, Fico’s rhetoric blames Ukraine for provoking the invasion and echoes false narratives propagated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This election serves as a significant turning point for Slovakia’s foreign policy and its relationship with Ukraine. The outcome will not only shape Slovakia’s stance on Ukraine but potentially impact the cohesion of NATO and the EU.