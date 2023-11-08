The Battle for Judicial Oversight in Israel: A High-Stakes Tussle

Tuesday’s Supreme Court hearing in Israel marked a significant moment in the nation’s history. It was the first time that the entire 15-strong Supreme Court bench had been convened, and the hearing itself was broadcast live on television channels across the country. While the sight of middle-aged people discussing complex principles of law may not seem riveting, the extensive coverage demonstrated the public’s interest in the future of Israeli democracy.

The main focus of the hearing was the government’s bid to curtail judicial oversight, with the introduction of a law aimed at constraining the judiciary. The prime architect of this bid, Yariv Levin, did not attend the hearing, but attempted to preempt it by declaring that the judges had no authority to review the law. His absence was notable, as was the absence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been a public supporter of the top court but refused to promise to accept its ruling in this case.

The government’s legal representative, Ilan Bombach, played a significant role in the hearing. He trashed Israel’s Declaration of Independence, dismissing it as a hastily compiled document that cannot legally obligate future generations. This sparked a debate about the legal centrality and weight of the declaration, which has been a subject of contention for decades.

On the other side of the courtroom, the Supreme Court justices demonstrated their diversity and their commitment to civil discourse. With a substantial female representation and a mix of ethnic backgrounds, they challenged both the government’s representative and the petitioners in a respectful but firm manner.

Overall, the hearing showcased the battle for the future of Israeli democracy. While the government seeks untrammeled power, the judiciary stands as a safeguard against unreasonable government and ministerial decisions. The outcome of this high-stakes tussle will not only shape the future of judicial oversight in Israel but also determine the nation’s ethos and orientation.