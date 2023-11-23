PM Modi Proposes Groundbreaking Fund for Digital Public Infrastructure in Developing Nations

In a bold move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has put forth a groundbreaking proposal to establish a Social Impact Fund for the implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in countries of the Global South. This fund aims to bridge the digital divide and promote inclusive growth by providing necessary resources for developing nations to build robust and accessible digital infrastructure.

To kickstart this initiative, India has pledged an initial amount of $25 million. Prime Minister Modi expressed his hope that other nations would also contribute to the fund, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in achieving global digital inclusivity.

Digital public infrastructure plays a pivotal role in enabling socio-economic development by connecting people, facilitating access to essential services, and powering e-governance initiatives. India, with its highly successful initiatives like Aadhaar, UPI, and Co-Win, has emerged as a leader in this field.

Recognizing the need for global regulations on artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Modi called for collective action to ensure the safe and responsible use of this technology. Highlighting concerns about deepfakes and their potential impact on society, he emphasized the importance of comprehensive AI regulations to protect individuals and communities.

India has been actively working towards fostering international cooperation on AI regulations. The country is organizing the Global AI Partnership Summit and seeks the collaboration of G20 members in this critical endeavor.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi invited G20 countries and other nations from the Global South to study India’s aspirational district program. This program has led to significant improvements in the lives of over 250 million people, serving as a compelling example of sustainable development goals at the local level.

India has also demonstrated its commitment to combating climate change through initiatives like the Global Biofuels Alliance. By promoting the development and use of alternative fuels, India aims to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a greener future. The country’s steadfast efforts align with the G20’s mission LiFE (lifestyle for environment for a pro-planet approach), which advocates for the tripled use of renewable energy by 2030.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s call for concrete steps to be taken during COP-28, held in the United Arab Emirates, to address climate finance and accelerate the implementation of global initiatives.

With this latest proposal and India’s unwavering commitment to digital inclusion and sustainable development, Prime Minister Modi continues to make significant strides on the global stage. Together with the G20 and other nations, India aims to create an environment where technology empowers societies and paves the way for a prosperous and equitable future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is digital public infrastructure (DPI)?

Digital public infrastructure refers to the technological framework that enables the delivery of public services and facilitates digital connectivity for citizens. It includes systems, platforms, and networks that form the backbone of e-governance initiatives and support the digital transformation of societies.

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes are highly realistic manipulated multimedia, such as videos or images, created using artificial intelligence and machine learning. These synthetic media can be used to deceive or manipulate viewers by convincingly depicting events that never occurred or distorting the appearance and actions of individuals.

What is AI regulation?

AI regulation pertains to the development and enforcement of policies, guidelines, and ethical frameworks to govern the use of artificial intelligence. These regulations aim to address concerns related to privacy, bias, accountability, transparency, and the potential adverse impact of AI on individuals, societies, and economies.

