Turkey and Russia Seek to Reestablish Grain Export Deal

As Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan prepares to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, the main focus of their discussion will be the possibility of reestablishing a Ukraine grain export deal. This deal, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by facilitating the flow of Ukrainian grain to countries in need. However, Russia withdrew from the agreement in July, citing obstacles to its own food and fertilizer exports, as well as the insufficient shipment of Ukrainian grain to the designated countries.

During their meeting, Erdogan will attempt to persuade Putin to reconsider his position and resume their commitment to the grain export deal. Turkish officials remain cautious but hopeful about the outcome of the discussion. Erdogan’s top economic policymakers, including Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, are also present in Russia for meetings.

The significance of this agreement lies in the ability to address the global food crisis and stabilize the agricultural markets. Russia and Ukraine, as major players in wheat, barley, maize, and oilseed markets, have the potential to make a substantial impact with their grain exports. Putin has stated that Russia would be willing to return to the deal if the West fulfills a separate memorandum agreed upon with the United Nations to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports.

However, there are underlying challenges in implementing the agreement. Moscow has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of implementation of certain aspects of the deal, without specifying which ones. Additionally, Russia’s blockading of Ukrainian Black Sea ports since its invasion of Ukraine has created tension in the region.

In light of these discussions, it is crucial for both countries to find common ground and resolve any outstanding issues. The reestablishment of this grain export deal would not only address the global food crisis but also contribute to bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Russia. It remains to be seen whether Erdogan’s persuasive efforts will be successful in convincing Putin to agree to the deal once again.