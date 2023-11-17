US Officials Grapple with Determining Status of Nigerian Power Transition

American officials find themselves embroiled in delicate debates over how to classify the recent power transition in Niger. The military takeover, which occurred in late July, has left Niger’s democratically elected president confined to his own home, with the possibility of standing trial looming. Despite widespread consensus that this is a coup, Biden administration officials have been cautious about using the term.

The reluctance to label it as a coup is rooted in the policy implications that come with such a designation. According to congressional mandates, the United States must suspend all economic and military aid to governments installed through a military coup until democracy is restored. While this appears to be a fitting response to military leaders undermining a fragile democracy, officials fear that cutting off aid could hinder America’s influence in Niger, compromise regional military operations against militants, invite Russian interference, and worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in one of the world’s poorest countries.

As a result, the Biden administration has already halted most U.S. aid to Niger, taking a diplomatic approach while assessing the country’s democratic and security goals. The final determination with far-reaching policy consequences rests with the State Department’s legal office. Sarah Margon, director of foreign policy for the Open Society Foundations, highlights the increasing politicization of such determinations in Washington, with security concerns taking precedence, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

However, many foreign policy and pro-democracy experts argue that the Biden administration should unequivocally declare the events in Niger as a coup now that several weeks have passed and there has been no negotiation with the military leaders who detained President Mohamed Bazoum. This question holds particular significance given President Biden’s emphasis on defending democracy in his foreign policy agenda. Niger stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in American funding if a formal coup determination is made.

Moreover, shutting ties with Niger might create an opening for Russia, whose expanding presence in Africa is a growing concern for U.S. officials. The presence of two U.S. military bases in Niger, aimed at combatting extremist groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State, could face pressure for closure if the coup is officially recognized. However, current legislation does not mandate such closures in response to a coup determination.

While the Biden administration had initially refrained from using the coup label, a series of events and the hardening position of the coup leaders have made maintaining this stance increasingly difficult. The acting deputy secretary of state, Victoria Nuland, was denied access to both President Bazoum and General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the coup leader, during her visit to Niger.

Former State Department official Tom Malinowski believes it is now imperative to call the events in Niger what they are. He argues that the coup law exists precisely for difficult situations like this and emphasizes the need to prioritize support for democracy, even when it may go against the preferences of the national security establishment.

As U.S. officials grapple with determining the status of the power transition in Niger, the ultimate decision carries significant consequences for both the United States and Niger. It remains to be seen whether Biden administration officials will classify the events as a coup, potentially triggering a suspension of aid and other policy actions, or adopt a more nuanced approach in their response.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a coup?

A: A coup, short for “coup d’état”, refers to the sudden and often violent overthrow of a government or a change in political leadership by a group, typically the military or other powerful factions within a country.

Q: What are the policy implications of declaring a coup?

A: If a government is deemed to have been installed through a military coup, the United States is required, according to congressional mandates, to suspend all economic and military aid to that country until democracy is restored.

Q: Why is the Biden administration cautious about using the term “coup”?

A: The Biden administration fears that designating the events in Niger as a coup could diminish America’s influence in the region, jeopardize military operations against militants, invite Russian influence, and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Niger.

Q: How much aid does Niger receive from the United States?

A: Between fiscal years 2017 and 2022, the United States provided approximately $281 million in security assistance and $664 million in health and development assistance to Niger.

Q: What are the potential consequences of a coup determination for Niger?

A: In addition to potential loss of U.S. funding, a formal coup determination could result in pressure for the closure of U.S. military bases in Niger, although current law does not mandate such closures in response to a coup determination.

Sources:

“With Aid on the Line, Biden Officials Debate ‘Coup’ Finding for Niger” – The New York Times (nytimes.com)