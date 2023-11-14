A Fresh Perspective on Ukraine’s Mental Health Crisis Amidst War

In the midst of Ukraine’s ongoing war, the country is grappling not only with physical destruction and displacement, but also with a hidden crisis – a collective mental health struggle. Ukrainians have found a unique way to address this crisis by asking a simple question: “How are you?”

This question serves as more than just a conversation starter; it is an invitation to delve into the depths of one’s emotional state in the face of war. “How are you?” becomes an act of love and a form of inner therapy for those affected by the conflict. Art historian Halyna Hleba describes it as a way to express and cope with the realities of war.

To raise awareness and encourage dialogue about mental health, a large art exhibit called “How Are You?” has been curated, featuring works created by Ukrainians since the invasion began 18 months ago. The exhibition, housed at Ukrainian House in Kyiv, showcases a diverse range of paintings, sketches, sculptures, and videos. The purpose of the exhibit goes beyond art itself; it aims to inspire visitors to engage in conversations about their mental well-being.

In the introductory words stenciled on the exhibit’s wall, Hleba emphasizes the importance of accepting the current reality of war. Psychologists argue that remaining in a constant state of tension, shock, and stress is counterproductive in the long run. Adapting to the harsh realities of the conflict is crucial for psychological survival.

The mental toll of war goes beyond measurable statistics of lives lost and physical destruction. There is a profound trauma that affects the collective mental health of the Ukrainian population. Men, women, young, and old are all impacted, but the extent of this crisis is difficult to quantify.

Ukraine’s commitment to addressing this crisis head-on through initiatives like the “How Are You?” exhibition is commendable. By creating a space for open dialogue and artistic expression, Ukrainians are working towards healing not only physical wounds but also the invisible scars left by war.

