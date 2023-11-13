New Migration Trends: China Dominates International Student Population as India Leads in New Migrants

In the ever-evolving landscape of migration, recent data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) sheds light on the current trends. While China continues to have the largest number of international students in OECD-member countries, India takes the lead when it comes to the flow of new migrants.

In 2021, India witnessed an outflow of 4 lakh new migrants to OECD-member countries, making it the top country of origin. This accounted for a 7.5% share of the total flows. However, the increase compared to 2019 was relatively small at just 3%. It is worth noting that the lower figures in 2020 can be attributed to the impact of closed borders during the pandemic.

China claimed the second position with 2.3 lakh new migrants, constituting 5.2% of the total flows. Following closely behind was Romania, with 2 lakh odd new migrants representing 4% of the total flows.

The report also highlighted mobility agreements between India and various OECD-member countries. Several nations, including Portugal, Germany, and Austria, have signed bilateral agreements to actively recruit immigrant workers from India. Germany’s agreement with India marks a significant milestone, potentially setting a precedent for similar agreements with other countries in the future. Moreover, India has previously entered into bilateral migration and mobility agreements with Finland, France, and the UK.

The geopolitical landscape can play a role in shaping new migrant flows. For instance, the Ukrainian crisis has resulted in around 4.7 million displaced Ukrainians seeking refuge in OECD-member countries as of June 2023.

International students contribute significantly to the cultural diversity and knowledge transfer within OECD-member countries. In 2021, a staggering 43 lakh international students were enrolled in these countries. China dominated the international student population with 8.9 lakh students. Indian students accounted for 4.2 lakh, a figure that remained relatively stable compared to 2020. Vietnam stood as the third-ranked source country with 1.3 lakh students.

While the United States hosted nearly one-fifth of all international students in OECD countries, the United Kingdom and Australia also attracted a considerable share. The UK accounted for 14% of international students, with 6 lakh students enrolled, while Australia hosted 9% with 3.8 lakh students.

As migration patterns continue to evolve, nations will need to adapt and develop comprehensive strategies to address the impact and potential opportunities brought about by these flows.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is OECD?

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an association of 38 member countries, mostly consisting of wealthy and developed nations. It fosters international cooperation and provides a platform for economic and policy dialogue among its members.

2. Which country has the largest number of international students in OECD-member countries?

China currently has the largest number of international students in OECD-member countries.

3. Which country leads in the flow of new migrants to OECD-member countries?

India tops the charts in terms of the flow of new migrants to OECD-member countries.

4. Which countries have signed mobility agreements with India?

Several OECD-member countries, including Portugal, Germany, and Austria, have signed bilateral agreements on migration and mobility with India. Germany’s agreement with India is particularly significant as it can potentially serve as a model for future agreements with other countries.

5. How many international students were enrolled in OECD-member countries in 2021?

In 2021, a total of 43 lakh international students were enrolled in OECD-member countries.

Sources:

– OECD: www.oecd.org