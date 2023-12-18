In a surprising turn of events, a hidden surveillance device was uncovered in the office space intended for Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. This alarming discovery has reignited concerns about the alleged discord between Zaluzhnyi and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) recently announced on the messaging app Telegram that they had stumbled upon a “technical device” in a room designated for Zaluzhnyi’s future use. While the equipment was not found directly in the commander-in-chief’s office, it was discovered in an area that could potentially be utilized by him. Remarkably, initial reports indicate that the wiretap was in a non-functional state.

Former defense attaché to the British embassy in Moscow, John Foreman, found the SBU’s public announcement regarding the discovery highly unusual. He speculated that the Russians could be responsible for clandestinely planting the device, thereby accessing sensitive information. Additionally, Foreman raised the possibility of an internal operation conducted by someone seeking intelligence or “kompromat” on the commander-in-chief. These suggestions underline the existing friction between Ukraine’s military and civilian factions following the unsuccessful counteroffensive launched in June.

The SBU promptly initiated a criminal investigation into the matter, emphasizing that the device did not appear capable of recording or transmitting information. Ukrainian media later reported that another surveillance tool had been found in the office of Zaluzhnyi’s assistant, Konstantin Bushuev. These additional revelations heighten the sense of unease surrounding the issue.

This incident is not the first to raise questions about the well-being and safety of individuals connected to Zaluzhnyi. Tragically, Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, another assistant to the commander-in-chief, died under puzzling circumstances when a grenade, seemingly part of a birthday gift, unexpectedly detonated. Although Ukrainian authorities attributed the incident to a tragic accident, suspicions arose due to the timing, coinciding with Zaluzhnyi’s controversial interview with The Economist.

Moreover, recent events involving the poisoning of Marianna Budanova, wife of the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service (GRU), Kyrylo Budanov, have fueled allegations of sabotage. Speculation suggests the act may have been orchestrated by Moscow or linked to internal conflicts among Ukrainian elites.

As Ukraine grapples with these unsettling occurrences, it is crucial to remain vigilant and seek clarity in order to maintain stability and security within the nation. The ongoing investigation into the surveillance device found in Zaluzhnyi’s premises will undoubtedly play a crucial role in understanding the motives and potential threats surrounding this incident.