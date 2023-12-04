A Wintry Blast Engulfs Europe with Unprecedented Snowfall and Freezing Temperatures

Large parts of Europe are currently being hit by a wintry blast, heralding a winter season characterized by an abundance of snow and bitter cold. This stark contrast to the unusually warm and snowless previous year has taken many by surprise. Munich, Germany’s third-largest city, experienced a record-breaking snowstorm over the weekend, with nearly eighteen inches of snowfall, setting a December record. This is also the largest snowstorm the city has seen since March 2006 and one of the biggest on record for any month.

However, Munich is not alone in facing this sudden onset of winter. Germany and other European countries are also covered in a blanket of snow. And the wintry weather is not expected to let up anytime soon. Forecasts predict more snowfall, especially in regions ranging from the Alps to Germany and extending into parts of Eastern Europe.

The snow has created chaos across the continent, affecting not just airports with numerous flight cancellations but also roads and utilities. The impact has been felt even in places with comparatively less snow, such as London. Cumbria, in northwestern England, experienced up to a foot of snow, which left vehicles stranded and caused power outages for thousands of residents.

Satellite imagery and ground observations indicate an extraordinary extent of snowfall across Europe. Normally snowy places, like the Alps, currently have above-average amounts of snow, with some areas approaching record highs for this time of year. Switzerland’s forecasting agency, MeteoSwiss, notes that Europe is likely experiencing its snowiest start to a meteorological winter since 2010. This significant snowfall in southern Germany has been accompanied by extremely cold temperatures, dropping to near or even below zero, a level more typical of the northern Scandinavian countries.

Interestingly, this widespread European snowfall has contributed to a near to above-average extent of snowfall over the entire Northern Hemisphere for the past eight weeks. According to tracking from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Rutgers University, this is happening despite below-average snow cover in North America. Even parts of Russia, including Siberia, are currently experiencing extreme cold and heavy snowfall. Moscow, for example, recently witnessed one of the most significant daily snowfalls on record, resulting in flight cancellations and leaving motorists stranded.

The current freezing conditions in Europe are attributed to the negative phase of the Arctic Oscillation (AO), which allows frigid air to travel southward from the North Pole. This leads to a pattern where the jet stream is pushed further south, affecting regions from the British Isles to Southern and Central Europe. Although there are indications that this negative AO phase will relax and transition towards a neutral phase, gradually alleviating the wintry conditions, it is also important to note that early-season occurrences of this negative phase often result in its return. Therefore, it is likely that more cold weather and snow will occur.

Interestingly, while Europe faces these severe winter conditions, most of the rest of the world continues to experience significantly warmer-than-normal temperatures. Recent data reveals that last month was the warmest November on record, by a substantial margin, and the fifth consecutive month to report record warmth. These global warming trends are a reminder that despite localized extreme weather events, the planet as a whole is experiencing long-term climate change.

