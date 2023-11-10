Ukraine’s Evolving Military Strategy: Starve, Stretch, and Strike

One year after their bold campaigns in Kharkiv and Kherson, Ukraine finds itself preparing for another winter at war. With persistent Russian forces along a front of nearly 1,000 kilometers, the Ukrainian military faces a challenging situation. However, they have been adapting their strategies to combat their larger adversaries.

Gone are the days of misplaced optimism that led to the belief that mastering Western technology would expedite the development of cohesive fighting units. Instead, Ukrainian soldiers have returned to a familiar style of warfare—utilizing small groups of mobile infantry to test entrenched Russian defenses. This approach allows them to bypass Russian drones’ prying eyes that signaled artillery fire against concentrated forces.

General Oleksandr Tarnavsky emphasized the importance of preserving personnel, stating that every commander’s main skill is to prioritize their soldiers’ safety. They understand the risks of ambitious mechanized offensives and are unwilling to sacrifice their troops. As a result, Ukraine is opting for smaller assault squads, consisting of 10-15 men, to continue their counteroffensive.

The upcoming winter months will not heavily impact this style of warfare, as it relies less on vehicles and more on agile infantry movements. In fact, Ukraine is also leveraging western supplies of longer-range artillery and increasing missile and drone attacks on Russian military hubs, such as command centers and transport networks. This strategy, coined “starve, stretch, and strike” by the UK’s chief of defense staff Admiral Tony Radakin, aims to disrupt Russian supply lines and degrade the Black Sea Fleet.

Moreover, Ukraine’s collaboration with Germany and the United States in acquiring long-range missiles will further enhance their ability to target critical Russian logistics nodes and infrastructure, particularly behind the front lines. By focusing on degrading Russian air defenses and targeting air bases, Ukraine aims to mitigate the costly and less effective approach of engaging Russian aviation in the sky.

It is clear that the Ukrainian military is learning from past experiences while also recognizing the adaptability of their adversaries. The Russians have proven to be fast-learners, implementing tactics on the battlefield that keep them a formidable opponent. As Ukraine forges ahead with their evolved military strategy, they maintain the hope of gaining an advantage and reminding their allies of their determination on the front lines.