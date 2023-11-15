Tragic Incident: Wingsuit Skydiver Fatally Struck by Plane Wing

In a devastating incident that took place over South France in July 2018, a wingsuit skydiver was fatally struck by the wing of an aircraft just moments after jumping from the plane. The incident, which resulted in the decapitation of the skydiver, has been the subject of a pilot’s manslaughter trial in Montauban, France.

The victim, Nicholas Galy, was an experienced wingsuit skydiver with over 225 jumps to his name. Alongside another skydiver, Galy had jumped from a single-engine Pilatus airplane at an altitude of approximately 14,000 feet over Bouloc-en-Quercy. However, tragedy struck when the plane descended rapidly, catching up with the skydivers as they glided through the sky.

As the plane closed in on the skydivers, its left wing made contact with Galy, resulting in his decapitation. Galy’s body eventually landed in a nearby field after his emergency parachute successfully opened. The pilot of the plane, identified as 64-year-old Alain C, now faces charges of manslaughter. Prosecuting attorneys argue that the pilot’s errors directly led to the tragic outcome.

During the trial, Alain maintained his innocence, stating that he had not done anything wrong. He claimed that Galy had deviated from the expected course and should never have been in the plane’s path. The pilot further asserted that he had believed Galy to be further south, when in reality, he was flying parallel to the aircraft.

Alain also admitted to not briefing the skydivers about the jump and losing track of the wingsuit duo, assuming he had cleared them. He highlighted the potential conflicts between wingsuit jumpers and the plane, emphasizing that wingsuit jumpers do not descend significantly and can pose a challenge in terms of coordination.

Compounding the pilot’s legal troubles, it was revealed during the trial that he had been operating the plane with an invalid license. He had violated restrictions put in place due to a medical condition.

The prosecutor, Jeanne Regagngon, argued that Galy was the only one who had followed the rules without negligence on that fateful day. As a result, she advised the court to sentence the pilot to a 12-month suspended sentence and impose a fine of at least $10,000 on his employer.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with extreme sports and the importance of thorough preparation and communication between all parties involved. As the trial continues, it remains to be seen how the court will ultimately rule on this heartbreaking case.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is a wingsuit?

A wingsuit is a specialized jumpsuit that allows skydivers to glide through the air for an extended period, resembling a human flying squirrel. The suit adds surface area to the body, providing lift and enabling horizontal travel.

2. How does wingsuit skydiving work?

Wingsuit skydiving involves jumping from an aircraft wearing a wingsuit and freefalling before deploying a parachute. The wingsuit inflates due to the wind during the freefall, allowing for controlled gliding and extended flight.

3. Is wingsuit skydiving dangerous?

Wingsuit skydiving carries inherent risks due to the high speeds and maneuvers involved. Without proper training, experience, and adherence to safety protocols, accidents can occur.

4. What are some safety measures for wingsuit skydiving?

To ensure safety in wingsuit skydiving, proper training, including learning to fly and land the wingsuit, is essential. Skydivers should also maintain altitude awareness, monitor their surroundings, and communicate effectively with other jumpers and the pilot.

