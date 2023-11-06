Strong Winds and Reduced Air Quality on Cooler Thursday

The weather takes a turn on Thursday with cooler temperatures and strong winds sweeping in from the northwest. While the wind speeds are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph, gusts may reach up to 30 mph, making it quite blustery outside.

Temperatures will vary across the region, with the northeast experiencing highs around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, while the southern areas will see temperatures in the upper 70s.

Unfortunately, the decrease in temperature comes with a downside. Air quality issues are arising as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts in following a cold front that moved through the area last night. An air quality alert has been issued and is expected to last through Friday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency advises residents to check the latest air quality conditions, alerts, and forecasts for their area.

Thankfully, relief is in sight as Friday brings more seasonable temperatures with highs returning to the 80s. However, muggy air will also make its way back into western Minnesota by late in the day.

Looking ahead, the weekend promises to bring heat back into the picture. Southern and western Minnesota can anticipate highs in the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. This means that residents should prepare for another round of scorching temperatures in the coming days.

