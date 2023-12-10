William and Kate Share Heartwarming Family Photo for Christmas Card as Charles and Camilla Opt for Regal Snap

In a delightful holiday tradition, Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed their annual Christmas card featuring a beautiful and heartwarming photo of their family. This year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose a monochrome image, capturing their grown-up family alongside their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The photo was taken at Windsor earlier in the year and showcases the family’s joy and togetherness.

The talented photographer behind this captivating image is Josh Shinner, a Yorkshire-born artist who has previously worked with renowned celebrities like Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer, and Sam Smith. His expertise in capturing genuine emotion shines through in this touching Christmas card photo.

It is customary for senior members of the royal family to share images used to decorate official festive cards, which are then sent to friends, family, and colleagues. This year, Charles and Camilla decided to opt for a regal snapshot for their Christmas card. The image, taken in the throne room of Buckingham Palace, showcases the couple following the coronation ceremony that took place in May. The photograph, captured by Hugo Burnand, depicts King Charles III and Queen Camilla standing side-by-side, radiating elegance and royalty.

In the picture, Charles dons the Imperial State Crown, while Camilla wears Queen Mary’s Crown. Adding a touch of grandeur, the King is also seen wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate, made of luxurious purple silk velvet and beautifully embroidered in gold. This robe was previously worn by King George VI in 1937. Queen Camilla’s robe of estate, designed by Ede and Ravenscroft and hand-embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, adds a regal touch to her attire. She is also adorned in her coronation dress, designed by Bruce Oldfield.

The selected image for Charles and Camilla’s Christmas card was taken on the momentous day of the coronation, May 6, 2023. The coronation, held at Westminster Abbey, was a deeply religious ceremony and a significant event in the royal family’s history. Following the ceremony, a weekend of festivities ensued, as the couple celebrated with around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from around the world, celebrities, everyday heroes, and their loved ones.

