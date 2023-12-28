The End of the Ukraine War: Analyzing the Possibilities

In a surprising turn of events, experts are weighing in on the future of the Ukraine war and the potential end date. While many believe that the conflict will continue well into 2025, there are outliers that cannot be ruled out. It is clear that both sides, led by Vladimir Putin and Volodymr Zelensky, maintain maximalist goals that make peace talks difficult. The casualties, equipment losses, and economic damage since the start of the war in February 2022 are set to escalate, adding to the complexity of the situation.

One expert, Beth Knobel, a professor of communications and media studies at Fordham University, suggests that the only possible end to the war in 2024 would be if Vladimir Putin were to pass away. However, even in that scenario, there is minimal chance that Russia would back off from the war due to the national image it has invested in winning.

Despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive in June aimed at recapturing Russian-occupied territory, progress has been limited. Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, argues that the fighting has reached a stalemate. This sentiment is echoed by Peter Rutland, a professor of Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies, who believes that Ukraine’s chances of defeating Russia and regaining the occupied territories are slim.

Meanwhile, the role of the United States, particularly its political landscape, is seen as crucial in determining the future of the war. It is speculated that another Trump administration could result in the U.S. withdrawing support for Ukraine, as seen in the past. On the other hand, President Joe Biden’s approach is expected to be more supportive, albeit with potential delays in Congress due to domestic politics.

The visit of Volodymr Zelensky to Washington, D.C., in December 2023 resulted in a renewed pledge of support from President Biden. However, congressional Republicans have pushed for Ukrainian aid to be tied to immigration reform, causing potential disruption in additional aid and weapons deliveries. Furthermore, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the approaching U.S. election year could divert attention from the Ukraine war.

Looking at Putin’s commitment to the war effort, he recently revealed that 617,000 Russian troops are deployed in Ukraine with unchanged goals of “de-nazification,” “de-militarization,” and establishing a neutral status for Ukraine. With a significant loss of troops and a sizable portion of the budget allocated to the military, it is clear that Putin is determined to continue the fight.

In conclusion, the end of the Ukraine war remains uncertain. While some experts believe that the conflict will persist well into 2025, others see room for potential surprises and unexpected developments. The role of key players like Putin, Zelensky, and the United States will shape the future of the war. Only time will tell how this complex and contentious situation will unfold.

FAQ

Q: What are the chances of the Ukraine war ending in 2024?

A: The likelihood of the Ukraine war ending in 2024 is minimal, as both sides remain committed to their maximalist goals and have invested significantly in the conflict.

Q: Could a change in leadership in Russia lead to the end of the war?

A: Even if Vladimir Putin were to pass away, experts believe that Russia would still continue the war due to the national image it has built around winning.

Q: What impact does the United States have on the Ukraine war?

A: The U.S. plays a crucial role in the war, with potential changes in administration and domestic politics influencing the level of support for Ukraine.

Q: Are there any signs of progress in Ukraine’s efforts to regain occupied territories?

A: The Ukrainian counteroffensive has not made significant progress, and experts believe that the chances of Ukraine defeating Russia and regaining occupied territories are slim.

Sources:

– [Newsweek – Will Ukraine War End in 2024? Experts Weigh In](https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-putin-war-2024-1671717)