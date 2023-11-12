Will the United States Face Similar National Security Dysfunction to Israel?

In recent times, the American public has been closely following the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, witnessing the tragic loss of innocent lives and fearing the potential wider repercussions across the Middle East. However, there is another significant reason why Americans should be concerned about this situation.

What is occurring in Israel right now serves as a troubling example of what can happen when elected officials allow partisan and personal motivations to overshadow national security concerns. Over the years, Republican politicians in Congress have actively worked to undermine what they call the “Deep State”, employing tactics such as blocking political nominees and criticizing government officials as being influenced by “Big Woke”. While they may view these actions as political theater to boost their own profiles and fundraising, the events unfolding in Israel demonstrate that there can be severe consequences.

Reports indicate that the hardline factions within Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition disregarded warnings from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and security agency Shin Bet regarding the increased security threat posed by settler violence. A member of the Likud party complained that the left-wing ideology had infiltrated the leadership of Shin Bet and the IDF, while another coalition member expressed confusion about identifying the enemy. This internal dysfunction within the Netanyahu government has only been further exemplified by Hamas’ surprise attack.

There have been confirmed accounts that Egypt’s intelligence agency directly alerted Netanyahu about an imminent major event originating from Gaza. However, Netanyahu reportedly brushed off the warning, citing the IDF’s focus on terrorism threats in the West Bank. Critics argue that his coalition repeatedly ignored earlier warnings from Arab allies regarding growing Palestinian frustrations. Haaretz, the Israeli newspaper, even argued that a prime minister facing corruption charges cannot effectively prioritize national interests when their primary concern is personal legal battles.

Consequently, Israel is now paying a heavy price for its national security dysfunction, with hundreds of lives lost, a planned siege of Gaza, and the looming prospect of a ground invasion involving hundreds of thousands of Israeli soldiers. Unfortunately, this military action may achieve little more than generating further bloodshed and grievances.

This prompts an important question: Could Israel be a forewarning for the United States? Are we witnessing a glimpse of what may happen if Republicans succeed in exerting more control over the national security bureaucracy?

