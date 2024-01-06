New Title: Houthi Attacks in Red Sea: Examining the Impact on Yemen’s Fragile Peace and the Palestinian Cause

The recent wave of Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea has had significant repercussions for both Yemen’s domestic situation and its delicate peace process. These attacks have not only boosted the group’s popularity among its supporters but have also raised concerns about the stability of the peace talks. While the Houthi attacks are aimed at pressuring Israel to halt its war on Gaza, they have sparked new tensions and risks in Yemen.

Fueled by their opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza, the Houthis have successfully orchestrated large-scale rallies in the capital city of Sanaa, attracting millions of Yemenis who wave both Palestinian and Yemeni flags. These rallies have been accompanied by ongoing missile and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea, despite threats of military action from the United States.

As a result of the heightened tensions in the Red Sea, international shipping companies have decided to circumvent the region by taking the longer route around the southern coast of Africa. This diversion adds about nine days to their journey and significantly increases costs. Shipping giant Maersk has already announced its plans to avoid the Red Sea indefinitely.

The United States and its allies, concerned about the impact of the Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, formed a coalition known as Operation Prosperity Guardian. However, the coalition’s efforts have not deterred the Houthis from targeting ships passing through the Bab al-Mandeb strait. In response, the US Navy has taken military action, resulting in clashes and casualties.

Despite international pressure, the Houthis have remained resilient and seem immune to Western and US efforts to curtail their attacks. This defiance has only strengthened their appeal among Yemenis who are passionate about the Palestinian cause. The attacks on Israeli-related ships and maritime targets have served to divert attention from the Houthis’ internal governance challenges, such as economic struggles and difficulties in paying salaries.

The ongoing conflict between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government has made the peace process fragile. While a truce has been in effect since October 2022, recent Houthi actions have jeopardized the progress made in ceasefire negotiations. The United Nations has expressed concern that the Houthis’ behavior could potentially derail a final agreement.

Additionally, the possibility of the Houthis launching a new domestic offensive poses a considerable threat to the fragile ceasefire. The group’s recent recruitment surge has allowed them to deploy a significant number of troops around Marib, leading to fears of renewed hostilities. Experts warn that Yemen’s period of relative calm may soon come to an end, as the Houthis position themselves for potential conflicts both within and beyond Yemen.

The situation in Yemen remains precarious, with the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea amplifying concerns about the stability of the region and the prospects for peace. As the conflict continues to evolve, it is crucial for the international community to support efforts towards a lasting ceasefire and address the underlying grievances and aspirations of all parties involved.

FAQs

What is the main goal of the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea?

The Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea are primarily aimed at pressuring Israel to end its war on Gaza. How have the attacks impacted Yemen’s fragile peace process?

The attacks have raised concerns about the stability of the peace talks in Yemen, as they divert attention and resources from the negotiations. What is the impact of the attacks on international shipping?

International shipping companies have chosen to avoid the Red Sea, taking a longer route around the southern coast of Africa, resulting in increased costs and longer journey times. What are the risks associated with the Houthi attacks?

The attacks have created tensions and risks both domestically and regionally, potentially leading to a more aggressive military response and unraveling the fragile ceasefire conditions. What are the implications of the Houthis’ recent recruitment surge?

The recruitment surge has bolstered the Houthis’ internal support, diverting attention from social and economic challenges they face domestically. Could the Houthis launch a new domestic offensive?

There is a distinct possibility that the Houthis may launch a new offensive, potentially endangering the fragile ceasefire and intensifying the conflict.

(Source article: Al Jazeera)