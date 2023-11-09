Will Rishi Sunak’s Bold Strategy Save the Tories?

A year ago, Rishi Sunak was preparing to accept defeat in the Conservative Party leadership contest. Little did he know that Liz Truss’s sudden downfall would open the door for him to become the Prime Minister. Since then, Sunak’s main task has been to restore the Tories’ reputation with the public, but his efforts have fallen short. Recent surveys even show his worst-ever personal ratings.

Senior Conservatives admit that the situation looks grim. They acknowledge the pressure they are under and believe it will only increase. However, they also recognize that politics and public opinion can change rapidly. While voters may be frustrated with the Tories, many still want to see them fighting on their side.

Despite this glimmer of hope, the Conservatives have been stuck in a rut for a long time. The public’s dissatisfaction is evident, as they perceive a country where things just don’t work. From airport queues to strikes and collapsing buildings, the Tories have failed to convince the public that they have solutions to these problems. Moreover, skyrocketing inflation has made it increasingly difficult for people to make ends meet.

Downing Street’s attempts to change the narrative have thus far been unsuccessful. The government’s “small boats week” aimed to showcase their efforts in handling immigration but ended up in farce. Likewise, promises such as the ban on zombie knives have been repeatedly made without any action taken. Even Prime Minister Sunak’s own set of pledges from January are proving difficult to fulfill, putting him in an uncomfortable position.

So, what does the future hold for the Tories? It seems a change of strategy is inevitable. Ministers admit that they need to be more eye-catching and adventurous to catch up with their opponents. Downing Street has made some changes to its operation, signaling a desire to sharpen their political game. The upcoming Tory party conference and the King’s Speech present opportunities for Sunak to make a bold impression and convince the country that he is the best person to lead.

Crime and welfare are expected to be key themes for Sunak, as he plans to attack political rivals by highlighting the differences between the parties. However, the challenges the Conservatives face are significant. Public dissatisfaction, the weariness of a long-standing government, and fewer discernible contrasts with their opponents make running persuasive campaigns a daunting task.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Sunak’s bold strategy can save the Tories or if they will continue to struggle to regain public trust. The upcoming months will be crucial for the party as they attempt to reverse their fortunes and position themselves as the best choice for the country’s future.