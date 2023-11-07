India’s Visa Issuance to Canadians Hinges on Safety of Diplomats

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar shed light on the conditions required for India to resume issuing visas to Canadians during his speech at the Kautilya Economic Conclave -2023. The strained relationship between the two countries, he explained, is primarily attributed to specific segments of Canadian politics and the policies they have enacted.

Concerns regarding the safety and security of Indian diplomats have prompted India to temporarily halt visa issuance in Canada. Dr Jaishankar underscored that safeguarding the diplomats is of utmost importance, as guaranteed by the Vienna Convention. Unfortunately, this fundamental aspect of diplomatic relations has been challenged in Canada.

Dr Jaishankar expressed optimism and hope that the situation could improve, given enhanced safety conditions. This, in turn, would pave the way for India to resume issuing visas to Canadians in the near future.

The safety and security of diplomats is a paramount concern for any country. It not only safeguards their personal well-being but also ensures the smooth functioning of diplomatic relationships. Any threat to the safety of diplomats can strain bilateral ties and necessitate precautionary measures.

India’s decision to suspend visa issuance to Canadians showcases the severity of the situation and the importance placed on protecting its diplomats. The call for improved safety conditions is reasonable, as it provides a favorable environment for maintaining healthy diplomatic exchanges between the two nations.

While the strained relationship between India and Canada remains a concern, the focus should now be on finding resolutions that prioritize the safety and security of diplomats. By working together to address these concerns, both countries can strengthen their ties and foster a more harmonious diplomatic relationship.

India’s stance on visa issuance reflects its commitment to upholding the principles of diplomatic engagement. As efforts continue to improve safety conditions, the hope is that the situation will be resolved amicably, leading to a resumption of visa issuance and the promotion of stronger India-Canada relations.